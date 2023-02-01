Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman delivers shortest-ever speech; here's how long the FM took

    Budget 2023: In 2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set a new record for the longest budget speech in Indian history, lasting for 2 hours and 40 minutes. She was forced to cut it short and take a break as she appeared exhausted after talking continuously. 

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest-ever budget speech, This time 87 minutes - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her fifth consecutive budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday and wrapped it up in under 90 minutes, her shortest so far. Last year, she gave her shortest speech at 92 minutes; the year before, in 2021, she spoke for 1 hour and 50 minutes.

    In 2020, she set a new record for the longest budget speech in Indian history, lasting for 2 hours and 40 minutes. She was forced to cut it short and take a break as she appeared exhausted after talking continuously for so long. During her Budget 2020 speech, Sitharaman was also seen sipping electrolytes. 

    So far, she has presented four budgets. FM Sitharaman joins Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, and P Chidambaram as the sixth minister in independent India to present consecutive budgets. This is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth consecutive budget.

    Congress MP, Karti Chidambaram, took a dig at the finance minister and tweeted, "Hope it's short! @nsitharaman."

     

    The longest speech, however, differed from the Budget speech, which had the most words. Following records, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest Budget speech in terms of words under the Narasimha Rao government in 1991, at 18,650 words. The speech of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2018 was 18,604 words long. Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel, then finance minister, set the record for the shortest Budget speech in 1977. It was 800 words long.

    Also Read: Budget 2023: Cigarettes to cost more as FM proposes 16% hike in duty; details of NCCD duty rates here

    Also Read: Budget 2023: Government to launch new dispute resolution scheme, Vivad Se Vishwas 2, says FM Sitharaman

    Also Read: Budget 2023: National digital library for youth to be set up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2023: AAP questions Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements; asks 'who will get new 50 airports' AJR

    Budget 2023: AAP questions Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements; asks 'who will get new 50 airports'

    Budget 2023: State govts to set up Unity Mall for promotion, sale of 'One District, One Product' items AJR

    Budget 2023: State govts to set up Unity Mall for promotion, sale of 'One District, One Product' items

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces package for "Vishwakarma" artisans; check details AJR

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces package for 'Vishwakarma' artisans; check details

    Budget 2023: 'Rs 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka,' says FM Sitharaman AJR

    Budget 2023: 'Rs 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka,' says FM Sitharaman

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Agriculture Accelerator Fund AJR

    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Agriculture Accelerator Fund

    Recent Stories

    'Sanskari chitra ki bahu': Fans hail style Icon Urfi Javed's new outfit picture vma

    'Sanskari chitra ki bahu': Fans hail style Icon Urfi Javed's new outfit picture

    Budget 2023 Live Income Tax slabs new regime explained: Who will pay zero tax; what if your salary is Rs 9 lakh or 5 crore snt

    Budget 2023 Income Tax slabs explained: Who will pay zero tax; what if your salary is Rs 9 lakh?

    Budget 2023 Memes flood social media after Sitharaman announces new tax slabs gcw

    Budget 2023: Memes flood social media after Sitharaman announces new tax slabs

    football Transfer Deadline Day: PSG Paris Saint-Germain looking to appeal for failed Hakim Ziyech loan due to Chelsea paperwork error-ayh

    Transfer Deadline Day: PSG looking to appeal for failed Hakim Ziyech loan due to Chelsea paperwork fallacy

    Kangana Ranaut calls Uorfi Javed pure and divine; dubs her as avatar of Mahadevi Akka to back her bold style vma

    Kangana Ranaut calls Uorfi Javed pure and divine; dubs her as avatar of Mahadevi Akka to back her bold style

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon