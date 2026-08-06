Biocon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 141 crore for Q1 FY27, up from Rs 31 crore YoY. Revenue rose 10% to Rs 4,336 crore. The company expects a stronger FY27 with accelerated growth, especially in its biosimilars business in H2.

Biocon expects to deliver a stronger performance as FY27 progresses, with growth momentum set to accelerate during the year and a meaningful pickup in the second half for its biosimilars business, according to the company's management commentary in its Q1 FY27 investor presentation released on Thursday.

The company also said it does not expect any material increase in competitive intensity in its generics business. The investor presentation said Biocon had started FY27 on a steady footing and was well positioned to deliver stronger performance, supported by recent product launches, expanded manufacturing capacity and continued momentum in its biosimilars business. It added that recent launches and market access progress provide visibility for a stronger second half of the financial year.

Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

According to Biocon's Q1 FY27 earnings release issued yesterday, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 141 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 31 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,336 crore, while total income increased 9 per cent to Rs 4,391 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 902 crore with an EBITDA margin of 21 per cent.

Business Segment Performance

The earnings release said the company's biopharma business remained the key growth driver during the quarter, with revenue rising 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,615 crore. Biosimilars revenue grew 16 per cent to Rs 2,855 crore, while generics revenue increased 21 per cent to Rs 760 crore. However, services revenue declined 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 736 crore.

Key Business Drivers

The investor presentation further said growth in the biosimilars business was led primarily by the North American market. It noted that the recent approval of the second insulin drug product line in Malaysia doubles manufacturing capacity and is expected to support future growth.

For the generics business, the presentation said generic liraglutide was a key growth driver across multiple markets, including the United States, while margin improvement was driven by operating leverage and cost-efficiency initiatives. (ANI)