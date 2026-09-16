The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) achieved zero pendency in Public Grievances and PMO references under Special Campaign 5.0, while also focusing on Swachhata and preparing for the upcoming Special Campaign 6.0.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) achieved zero pendency across key categories, including Public Grievances and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) references, under the Special Campaign 5.0 framework.

According to the Ministry of Finance, with no attached or subordinate offices or autonomous bodies under its administrative purview, the department directed its efforts toward institutionalising Swachhata and liquidating pending official matters between November 2025 and August 2026. The department also began preparations for the upcoming Special Campaign 6.0, scheduled to run from October 2 to October 31, 2026.

Focus on Clearing Pending Matters

According to the Ministry of Finance, the operational drive focused primarily on the prompt disposal of pending matters, procedural simplification, structured record management, and general office upkeep. The ministry stated that DIPAM focused on the "timely disposal of pending matters, including Public Grievances and Appeals, Inter-Ministerial and PMO References, and Parliamentary Assurances." The ministry further noted that "emphasis continued on simplification of procedures, effective record management, and office upkeep activities."

In terms of quantifiable output during this ten-month timeline, the department cleared all its backlogs across core oversight categories. The ministry confirmed that the department disposed of its targeted public appeals and parliamentary matters, leaving no unresolved files across specific channels.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the department "has successfully disposed of pending Public Grievances, Appeals, Inter-Ministerial and PMO References, and Parliamentary Assurances." It affirmed that as on date, DIPAM holds "no pending Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) references, Public Grievances, or PMO references."

Workspace Management and Swachhata Initiatives

Alongside disposal of official files, the department executed physical workspace management and sanitation measures. It installed urinal sensors across its washrooms to upgrade internal hygiene and cleanliness standards. It also carried out scrap management to recover administrative room. The ministry detailed that the department "completed the scrapping of a condemned vehicle," noting that the measure "freed up valuable parking space within the Department's premises and contributed to better space management."

To build workplace compliance, the department observed Swachhata Pakhwada in January 2026. During this period, it conducted competitions and awareness exercises to reinforce cleanliness standards and civic duty among staff members. The ministry summarised that "these sustained efforts have led to improved cleanliness of office premises, better space utilisation, and zero pendency in key categories of references and grievances."

Commitment to Future Campaigns

Looking ahead to the next phase, the department outlined its continuity plan for the nationwide drive starting next month. The ministry affirmed that DIPAM "remains committed to the objectives of Special Campaign 6 focusing on Swachhata and reducing pendency," and will "continue to uphold the highest standards of cleanliness and administrative efficiency."

(ANI)