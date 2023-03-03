Big Eyes Coin, MultiversX and Axie Infinity Offer Innovation and BIG Returns in the Crypto Market

To push their popularity even further, Big Eyes have just released a limited collection of loot boxes. This article will give you some more information on the BIG’s loot boxes and the innovative crypto platforms Axie Infinity (AXS) and MultiverX (ELGD).

In stage 12 of presale, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised a historic $30.6 million. The cute-cat is well on its way to its launch target of $50 million and could become a top player in the crypto market. To push their popularity even further, Big Eyes have just released a limited collection of loot boxes. This article will give you some more information on the BIG’s loot boxes and the innovative crypto platforms Axie Infinity (AXS) and MultiverX (ELGD).

Blending Crypto and Gaming with Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is on a mission to change the future of gaming. The platform blends strategic gameplay with ownership and users can make money in the process. In the Axie Infinity game all items are represented by Pokemon inspired NFT pets called Axies. These digital creatures are owned by users who can use them in the game to battle, explore, and breed with other Axies. Users can also trade their Axies for real money. Axie have managed to combine the power of gaming with ownership in one of the most successful play to earn games available.

In order to play the game, you need to own Axie Infinity's native token, AXS. This token can be bought and sold on exchanges like any other cryptocurrency and currently sells for $9.84. As users put time and effort into the game they also earn rewards. The in-game currency Small Love Potion (SLP) is awarded to players for spending time in the game, the more you play, the more you’ll earn.

Expanding into the Metaverse with MultiversX

Multiversx is a layer one blockchain built to compete with Ethereum. The blockchain offers a highly scalable, secure and decentralised blockchain. It was created to enable new applications for users, businesses, society and the new metaverse. It has become one of the leading smart contract networks for decentralised application (dApp) developers because of its fast transactions, low fees and impressive scalability. However, currently selling for $49.30, MultiversX is down considerably from its all-time high of $490.91. The platform is currently focusing on expanding into the metaverse. Three metaverse-integrated processes are set to launch soon - xWorld, xPortal and xFabric. The platform’s developers will use the metaverse to help MultiversX to stand out and stay unique in the crypto market.

BIG Returns with Big Eyes Loot Boxes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the newest meme coin launching this year. Having raised $30.5 million so far in its groundbreaking presale, Big Eyes Coin is already showing its potential to make big returns for users. One feature that is designed to create big returns for investors is the recent announcement of loot boxes. Loot boxes are typically found in games and they can be bought by players for random rewards. Big Eyes Coin has brought this to crypto as a part of their presale. They are currently offering 3 types of loot boxes, $100 cute box, $500 kitty vault and the $1k Super Saiyan box. These are designed to make buyers money. When you buy the box you will receive a random reward in BIG tokens, and at the minimum you will get back what you spent. For example, for the $100 cute box, prizes are between $100-$5000.

Investing in Big Eyes Coin now could give you a massive return on your investment. The coin is currently priced at only $0.00049, which has gained significant value already from their original presale price of $0.0001. The coin is rapidly gaining value and popularity and offers investors the chance to make big returns. Big Eyes will be one to watch out for as pre sales continue.

