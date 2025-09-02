Apple India has leased an additional 64,125 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's WaveRock Tower 2.1 for a monthly rent of Rs 80.15 lakh. The five-year lease signifies an expansion of Apple's existing presence in the city.

Apple India has leased 64,125 sq ft of additional office space in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of Rs 80.15 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed. This is an extension of Apple's current offices, which are housed in the Hyderabad project developed by TSI Business Parks Ltd. Propstack claims that the business has leased a number of office spaces in the project comprising more than 5 lakh square feet. In 2016, the first lease was signed for 2.32 lakh square feet.

Details of Apple's Lease in Hyderabad

The additional space Apple recently leased is located in WaveRock Tower 2.1 in Nanakramguda. It has been leased from TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Private Limited, with the agreement starting on July 1, 2025. The contract, which has a 60-month term, includes the tower's upper ground and third floors. At a cost of Rs 125 per square foot, Apple will pay Rs 80.15 lakh in rent each month. According to the records, this comprises a fit out rent of Rs 50.82 per square foot and a warm shell rent of Rs 74.18 per square foot.

The business gave the landlord a Rs 4.8 crore security deposit. According to the paperwork, the rent would rise by 4.77% a year for the term of the contract.

Apple has been designated 64 car parking spaces (1 reserved space for every 1,000 sq. ft. of leasable area) at no additional cost. Up to six two-wheelers or one automobile can fit in each slot. According to the agreement, more parking spots might be made available in exchange for increased rent.

The lease has a lock-in period of three years from the rent commencement date. During this time, neither party can terminate the lease, except under the specific conditions mentioned in the agreement.

Apple is expanding is office presence in Bengaluru as well, with Moneycontrol reporting earlier this week that the company is leasing 2.7 lakh square feet of space for ten years, for a total outgo of Rs 1,010 crore.