Global intralogistics leader BEUMER Group has opened a new state-of-the-art factory at Reliance MET City in Jhajjar, Haryana. The facility will serve its global customers and reinforces MET City's position as a top manufacturing hub.

Reliance MET City (Model Economic Township Limited), one of India's fastest-growing integrated smart cities, on Friday announced the inauguration of BEUMER Group's new state-of-the-art factory at MET City, Sector-5, Dadri Toe, Jhajjar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BEUMER Group, a global leader in intralogistics, conveying, loading, palletising, packaging, sortation, and distribution technologies, is active in industries like cement, minerals and mining, airport passenger terminal baggage systems, automation of courier express parcel centres and warehousing and distribution centres. BEUMER has chosen MET City as its preferred destination for expanding its manufacturing footprint in India. The newly inaugurated facility reinforces MET City's position as a premier hub for advanced manufacturing and global enterprises.

A Hub for Global Enterprises

Speaking on the occasion, Shrivallabh Goyal, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance MET City, said, "We are delighted to welcome BEUMER Group to MET City's world-class industrial ecosystem. Their decision to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility here reflects the confidence global companies place in MET City's superior infrastructure, strategic location, and investor-friendly environment. This milestone further strengthens our vision of building India's most advanced and sustainable industrial township."

From Vision to Reality in 15 Months

Reflecting on this milestone, Nitin Vyas, CEO of BEUMER Group Cluster ASIA, said, "BEUMER has always been continuously investing in India. In 2011, we took a major step by acquiring an Indian SME. We then invested in a modern office of 4,228 square meters in Gurgaon, which opened in 2023. Today, we celebrate yet another milestone, the inauguration of this state-of-the-art factory, built on a 42,508 sqm plot at Reliance MET City."

"When we had to relocate from our existing factory area, we could easily narrow down to Reliance MET City, a fast-developing Industrial Hub in North India, which enables global companies to come and start in a true sense 'Plug and Play'. This factory is not just for India; it will serve BEUMER customers globally, delivering the BEUMER quality that we are known for. From identifying the land to this grand opening, we completed this project in just 15 months, a remarkable achievement. Converting this Vision of BEUMER into Reality would not have been possible without the team at Reliance MET City under the leadership of SV Goyal," Vyas added.

Making India a Global Capability Centre

Sharing his perspective, Rudolf Hausladen, BEUMER Group CEO, stated, "India's economic progress has been healthy and consistent, and BEUMER is proud to be part of this growth story. India is poised to become the world's third-largest air passenger market, and BEUMER is a clear market leader in baggage-handling system technology. We are also emerging as a leader in Minerals and mining systems, offering innovative and sustainable solutions. In the cement industry, BEUMER is the market leader in cement packing plant technology, delivering energy-efficient systems that support India's infrastructure development. Our belief in India goes beyond market potential; we believe in its talent. That is why BEUMER is working to make India our global capability centre."

Strengthening India's Manufacturing Competitiveness

The new BEUMER facility will support the company's growing demand in India and international markets, enabling faster delivery, enhanced customisation, and seamless integration with the region's expanding industrial supply chain.

Reliance MET City, with over 600+ companies, 40,000+ jobs created, and IGBC Platinum-rated sustainability credentials, continues to attract global and domestic enterprises across manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, electronics, green mobility, and emerging technologies. The opening of BEUMER Group's factory marks another significant step in MET City's mission to foster global partnerships, drive economic opportunities, and strengthen India's manufacturing competitiveness. (ANI)