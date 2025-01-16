Bengaluru to Prayagraj flights soar by 89% for Maha Kumbh 2025

Airfares for flights to Prayagraj during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela have surged significantly, with Bengaluru to Prayagraj fares rising by 89%. Other routes, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, have also seen price hikes. Train bookings to Prayagraj have increased as well.

Bengaluru to Prayagraj flights soar by 89% for Maha Kumbh 2025 vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in 2025. As millions of devotees prepare to travel to Mahakumbhanagar to witness the event, airfares and train bookings have surged dramatically, reflecting the heightened demand.

Flight fares from major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, have increased significantly. According to recent reports, the airfare from Bengaluru to Prayagraj has gone up by an astounding 89%, reaching Rs. 11,158. Similarly, the fare from Delhi to Prayagraj has risen by 21%, now costing passengers Rs. 5,748.

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end

Travellers from Mumbai are also facing a hike, with ticket prices climbing by 13%, making the current fare Rs. 6,381. A sharp increase is noted in the fare for the Bhopal-Prayagraj route, where prices have shot up from Rs. 2,977 to Rs. 17,796. Airfares from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj have risen by 41%, now standing at Rs. 10,364. The surge is not limited to Prayagraj alone; nearby cities like Lucknow and Varanasi, which are close to the Kumbh Mela site, have also seen a rise in airfares, with an increase ranging from 3% to 21%.

In addition to soaring airfares, train bookings to Prayagraj have also seen a massive uptick. The Indian Railways has reported a sharp increase in reservations, especially for travel until February 26, as devotees flock to the region for the spiritual event.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Recent Stories

'Missed my daughter's first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & it changed her life shk

'Missed my daughter’s first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & paid a cost; SEE post

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features RBA

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains AJR

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains

Rigetti Continues To Surge Amid Quantum Stocks Rally, Lifting Retail Sentiment Even As CEO Calls For Caution

Rigetti Continues To Surge Amid Quantum Stocks Rally, Lifting Retail Sentiment Even As CEO Calls For Caution

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon