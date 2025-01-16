Bengaluru to Prayagraj flights soar by 89% for Maha Kumbh 2025

Airfares for flights to Prayagraj during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela have surged significantly, with Bengaluru to Prayagraj fares rising by 89%. Other routes, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, have also seen price hikes. Train bookings to Prayagraj have increased as well.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in 2025. As millions of devotees prepare to travel to Mahakumbhanagar to witness the event, airfares and train bookings have surged dramatically, reflecting the heightened demand.

Flight fares from major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, have increased significantly. According to recent reports, the airfare from Bengaluru to Prayagraj has gone up by an astounding 89%, reaching Rs. 11,158. Similarly, the fare from Delhi to Prayagraj has risen by 21%, now costing passengers Rs. 5,748.



Travellers from Mumbai are also facing a hike, with ticket prices climbing by 13%, making the current fare Rs. 6,381. A sharp increase is noted in the fare for the Bhopal-Prayagraj route, where prices have shot up from Rs. 2,977 to Rs. 17,796. Airfares from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj have risen by 41%, now standing at Rs. 10,364. The surge is not limited to Prayagraj alone; nearby cities like Lucknow and Varanasi, which are close to the Kumbh Mela site, have also seen a rise in airfares, with an increase ranging from 3% to 21%.

In addition to soaring airfares, train bookings to Prayagraj have also seen a massive uptick. The Indian Railways has reported a sharp increase in reservations, especially for travel until February 26, as devotees flock to the region for the spiritual event.

