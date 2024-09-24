Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 24 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here

    Gold prices have surged to new all-time highs, with international rates climbing from $1,800 in November to $2,622—an increase of over $800. In India, the price per gram has broken the previous May record of Rs 6,895, now reaching Rs 7,000.

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

    Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 24, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,090/gm
    24k - Rs 7,445/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 56,720(22k)
                      Rs 59,560(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 70,900(22k)
                       Rs 74,450(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 23, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,070/gm
    24k - Rs 7,424/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 56,560(22k)
                      Rs 59,392(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 70,700(22k)
                       Rs 74,240(24k)

