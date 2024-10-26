Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 26, 2024: Latest prices of 22k and 24k gold updated here

Gold prices hit new all-time highs, with international rates soaring from $1,800 in November to $2,622. In India, the cost per gram has surpassed the previous May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 26, 2024: Latest prices of 22k and 24k gold updated here vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 26, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,410/gm
24k - Rs 7,781/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,280(22k)
                  Rs 62,248(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,100(22k)
                   Rs 77,810(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Yesterday, October 25, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,400/gm
24k - Rs 7,770/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,200(22k)
                  Rs 62,160(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,000(22k)
                   Rs 77,700(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates on October 24, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,455/gm
24k - Rs 7,828/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,640(22k)
                  Rs 62,624(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,550(22k)
                   Rs 78,280(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

October 23, 2024: Rs 7,415 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,786 for 24k

October 22, 2024: Rs 7,415 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,786 for 24k

October 21, 2024: Rs 7,395 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,765 for 24k

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diwali 2024 Muhurat Trading: Know date, time and guide to special market session AJR

Diwali 2024 Muhurat Trading: Know date, time and guide to special market session

Shukra Pharmaceuticals to Trident Ltd-6 stocks that can make you millionaires in 10 Years RBA

Shukra Pharmaceuticals to Trident Ltd-6 stocks that can make you millionaires in 10 Years

PM Mudra Yojana loan limit increased to Rs 20 lakh: Find out who can apply AJR

PM Mudra Yojana loan limit increased to Rs 20 lakh: Find out who can apply

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets 63% salary hike; Check out his pay package gcw

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets 63% salary hike; Check out his pay package

Kerala Gold Rate October 25 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 25 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES; Check details

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account RTM

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual ATG

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad anr

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon