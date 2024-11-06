Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 6, 2024: Check latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

Gold prices hit new all-time highs, with international rates soaring from $1,800 in November to $2,622. In India, the cost per gram has surpassed the previous May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 6, 2024: Check latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 6, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,470/gm
24k - Rs 7,844/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,760(22k)
                  Rs 62,752(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,700(22k)
                   Rs 78,440(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 5, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,485/gm
24k - Rs 7,859/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,880(22k)
                  Rs 62,872(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,850(22k)
                   Rs 78,590(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 4, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,485/gm
24k - Rs 7,859/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,880(22k)
                  Rs 62,872(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,850(22k)
                   Rs 78,590(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

November 3: Rs 7,500 for 22k
                        Rs 7,875 for 24k

November 2: Rs 7,500 for 22k
                        Rs 7,875 for 24k

November 1: Rs 7,570 for 22k
                       Rs 7,949 for 24k

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details gcw

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details

Nvidia surpasses THIS company to become world's biggest firm gcw

Nvidia surpasses THIS company to become world's biggest firm

Chhath Puja 2024: Are banks closed on November 7 and 8? Check schedule for this week gcw

Chhath Puja 2024: Are banks closed on November 7 and 8? Check schedule for this week

Lulu Retail boosts IPO size to 30 percent amid high investor demand; Check anr

Lulu Retail boosts IPO size to 30 per cent amid high investor demand; Check

Kerala Gold Rate November 5 2024: Gold price of 8 gram DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 5 2024: Gold price of 8 gram DROPS; check details

Recent Stories

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details gcw

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details

Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH)

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada Key Insights anr

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada: Key Insights

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain snt

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain

How to Open PPF Account Online: A Step-by-Step Guide anr

How to open a PPF account online? Check

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon