A Bengaluru creator’s humorous reel comparing a city IT park to New York went viral, drawing praise for infrastructure and sparking debate on urban facilities across India. The clip has already crossed over 1.47 lakh views.

A Bengaluru-based content creator has gone viral on Instagram after posting a humorous reel comparing a local IT park to New York City. Dressed in formal business attire and wearing his official Cognizant ID, playfully claimed he was working from a New York tech hub rather than Bengaluru.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video, delivered in Marathi, showcased a modern foot overbridge and escalator, highlighting how pedestrians could easily avoid traffic. He also pointed out the greenery surrounding the area, emphasizing its organized and pedestrian-friendly design.

Creator’s Playful Twist

In the clip, the creator said, “Guy, I am in New York’s IT park. To cross the roads, they have escalators. See the roads and greenery.” He then revealed the truth: “Guys, this is not New York, this is Bengaluru.”

While appreciating Bengaluru’s infrastructure, he questioned when similar facilities would be available in Pune, one of India’s major cities. His playful comparison resonated with viewers, who praised the city’s modern amenities.

Social Media Reaction

As of the latest update, the reel had garnered over 1.47 lakh views and hundreds of comments. Many users marveled at the infrastructure, noting how greenery and walkable roads make a significant difference to daily life.

One user commented, “Bro, this place was constructed in Bengaluru 18 years ago. Manyata Tech Park.” Another added, “Greenery plus walkable roads make such a big difference to daily life.”