Nitin Khade, Joint Secretary, Dept. of Land Resources, said nearly 3.4 million hectares of degraded land have been restored in India over 12 years, boosting agriculture and livelihoods. He spoke at the NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention 2026.

Land Restoration and Sustainable Growth

Nearly 3.4 million hectares of degraded land have been restored across the country over the last 12 years, improving agricultural productivity and creating better livelihood opportunities, Nitin Khade, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development said on Saturday.

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Speaking at the 5th NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention 2026 in New Delhi, Khade stressed the need for sustainable urbanisation while strengthening rural economies and conserving natural resources. Highlighting the work undertaken by the Department of Land Resources, Khade said that "nearly 3.4 million hectares of degraded land have been restored over the last twelve years, improving agricultural productivity and creating better livelihood opportunities."

He said that despite ongoing efforts to make cities more liveable, several challenges continue to persist, requiring alternative development models that support both rural and urban growth. Expressing concern over emerging water challenges and changing climatic conditions, Khade underlined the need for water conservation measures across urban and rural regions. He urged the real estate industry to contribute more actively to water conservation and rural development initiatives, saying sustainable growth would require "a balanced approach benefiting both cities and villages."

The remarks came during a panel discussion on "Global Pathways to Sustainable Social Development and Self-Sufficient Cities" at the convention held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Vision for Self-Sufficient Cities

Former Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said future cities must be self-sufficient in critical resources while remaining inclusive and accessible. "Sustainability is fundamentally about ensuring the long-term survival and prosperity of cities," Mishra said.

He added that future cities must be self-sufficient in "water, energy and human capital" while remaining inclusive for all sections of society. "Cities are for the people. They must provide quality housing, robust infrastructure, efficient mobility and a better quality of life for every citizen," he said.

Mishra also highlighted the role of government programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission in reshaping India's urban landscape over the past decade.

Sustainability: A Modern Necessity

NAREDCO Mahi Chairperson Ananta S Raghuvanshi said sustainability has become a necessity amid rapid urbanisation and growing pressure on infrastructure. "Sustainability today is no longer an option but a necessity," she said, adding that discussions around sustainability have now moved "to the centre stage."

Skilling for a Green Future

The convention also hosted a panel discussion on skilling and sustainability in the real estate sector, where industry experts emphasised that developing a future-ready workforce and adopting green building practices will be critical for the sector's long-term growth. (ANI)