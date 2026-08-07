SK hynix Inc. will invest 54 trillion won (USD 39.42 billion) to build new semiconductor plants in Yongin and Cheongju, South Korea. The investment aims to meet the surging demand for AI-driven memory chips like HBM, DRAM, and NAND.

South Korean semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix Inc. has decided to invest approximately 54 trillion won (USD 39.42 billion) to construct new fabrication plants in Yongin and Cheongju to meet expanding memory demand driven by artificial intelligence applications.

According to SK hynix, the capital expenditure decision, approved during a company board meeting, allocates 35.2 trillion won (USD 25.70 billion) for the Yongin "Y2" facility and 19.1 trillion won (USD 13.94 billion) for the Cheongju "M17" facility.

Broader Strategy and Market Outlook

The board's action marks the execution of a mid-to-long-term manufacturing blueprint announced in June, which outlines a broader 600 trillion won (USD 438 billion) commitment toward the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster and 100 trillion won (USD 73 billion)for the Cheongju production center.

SK hynix is currently constructing its first Yongin facility, known as Y1, and is now initiating the subsequent construction phases across both regional hubs.

Citing data from market research firm Omdia, memory demand across DRAM and NAND sectors is projected to maintain a compound annual growth rate of 19 per cent through 2030. SK hynix views this expansion not as a cyclical spike, but as a structural shift where memory serves as core infrastructure for artificial intelligence performance.

In a company statement SK hynix noted, "In the AI era, technological competitiveness alone is not enough and the ability to supply the required volume at the exact moment customers need it is the ultimate competitive advantage." "We reached this investment decision after a thorough review of market demand," the company added.

New Plant Specifications and Timelines

Yongin Y2 DRAM Facility

The Yongin Y2 facility will function as a DRAM production base across 341,000 pyeong (approximately 1.13 million square meters). Groundbreaking is scheduled for July next year, with the initial cleanroom expected to open in June 2029 to produce high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and next-generation DRAM chips.

Construction on the Y1 fab remains on track for a cleanroom opening in February next year. The investment schedule for Y2 extends through October 2031.

Funding covers manufacturing units, a Business Support Building for site personnel, an Integrated R&D Center for testing, and auxiliary infrastructure such as water treatment facilities, substations, and utility conduits. Phase 1 utility setup for the Yongin site is currently 99 per cent complete.

Cheongju M17 NAND Facility

Regarding the NAND segment, demand is expanding rapidly for enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) and key-value cache storage used in AI inference models.

The Cheongju M17 facility will cover 206,000 pyeong (680,000 square meters). Construction begins in February next year, with cleanroom operations targeted for December 2028 and investment running through April 2031.

Aiming for AI Market Leadership

"This investment is a decision made to seize opportunities in line with the market's growth speed. By proactively securing production capabilities, we aim to establish ourselves as a key partner in AI infrastructure, contributing to the stability of the global AI semiconductor supply chain," the company said.

The company intends to build facilities according to master timelines while expanding cleanrooms and equipment sequentially to maintain capital efficiency. (ANI)