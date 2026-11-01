Indian bank customers should verify local holiday schedules before visiting branches between November 1 and 8 during the Diwali week. Closures vary by state based on regional festivals and Reserve Bank of India guidelines. Nationwide closures occur on November 1 and 8 due to regular Sunday holidays.

Bank Holidays November 1-8: State-wise List of Bank Closures During Diwali Week

Bank customers planning branch visits between November 1 and 8 should check the holiday calendar in advance, as banks across India will observe weekly and regional holidays during the Diwali week. While the festive period includes important occasions such as Dhanteras and Diwali, bank closures will depend on the official holiday schedule and local observances.

November 1 (Sunday): Bank branches across the country will remain closed for the regular weekly holiday. The date also coincides with several regional observances, including Kannada Rajyotsava in Karnataka, Haryana Day in Haryana and Puducherry Liberation Day in Puducherry. However, these celebrations do not result in an additional working-day closure as banks are already shut on Sundays.

November 2 (Monday): Bank branches in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district will remain closed on account of the Nongkrem Dance Festival. This is a regional holiday and will not affect banking operations in other states.

November 3 (Tuesday): Banks are scheduled to remain open across the country, with no general bank holiday listed for this date.

November 4 (Wednesday): Bank branches will operate normally, allowing customers to carry out routine banking activities.

November 5 (Thursday): This is also a regular working day, with no general bank holiday scheduled.

November 6 (Friday): Dhanteras, an important occasion during the Diwali celebrations, will be observed. However, it is not listed as a general bank holiday for this date, and branches are expected to operate normally, subject to local notifications.

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November 7 (Saturday): Banks will remain open as this is the first Saturday of the month. Under the regular banking schedule, branches generally close on the second and fourth Saturdays.

November 8 (Sunday): Bank branches across the country will remain closed for the weekly holiday. The date also coincides with Diwali, meaning customers should plan branch-dependent transactions accordingly.

It is important to remember that bank holidays differ across states and cities depending on regional festivals and notifications issued under the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. A holiday in one location does not necessarily mean banks will remain closed nationwide.

Even when physical branches are shut, customers can generally access digital banking facilities, including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs. However, services requiring branch visits, such as certain cheque-related transactions and document submissions, may be delayed.

Customers are advised to check their local bank's holiday schedule before planning important transactions during the festive week.

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