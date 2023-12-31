Bank holidays in January 2024: Will banks be closed on January 1? Check out full list

During the month of January, banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 16 days due to both national and regional holidays. Customers who have scheduled their bank errands or might need banking services in the month should plan their work accordingly.

Banks will remain closed across the country for New Year celebrations on Monday, January 1, 2024. However, online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks.

Declaring January 1 as a national bank holiday in honour of the new year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of bank holidays. National holidays and bank holidays particular to each state are included in the list. Please be aware that not all states celebrate the same holidays, therefore before coming for any work, it is wise to inquire about the holidays with your local bank branch.

January 1 (Monday): New Year's Day is observed nationwide

January 11: Mizoram celebrates Missionary Day

January 12: West Bengal celebrates Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 13, Saturday: Punjab and other states celebrate Lohri

January 14: Makara Sankranti observed in many states

January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu and Pongal in Andhra Pradesh.

January 16: West Bengal and Assam celebrate Tusu Puja.

January 17: Observed in many states as Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

January 23, is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, observed in several states

January 26: Republic Day is observed throughout India.

January 31: Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated in Assam