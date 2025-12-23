Axis Bank introduces Digital Merchant Cash Advance, an unsecured loan for MSMEs from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The service uses cash-flow data for quick digital approval and features a flexible daily repayment model for small businesses.

Axis Bank launches Digital Merchant Cash Advance Loans for MSMEs. According to a release from Axis Bank, this new service provides unsecured loans to micro and small businesses across the country. These loans range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Features and Digital Process

This is the first of its kind in the industry and focuses on the daily cash flow of a business. It is designed to help small merchants, like retail shops, get the money they need quickly for their daily work. The bank uses a fully digital process to decide who can get a loan. Instead of looking at traditional financial papers or old statements, the bank uses cash-flow intelligence and other digital data to check eligibility. This system allows merchants to get a credit decision in just a few minutes after they apply. Once the bank approves the loan, the money is sent to the merchant within a few days. The bank also provides current account services to these customers to make the entire process smooth from start to finish.

Flexible Repayment Model

The repayment system is built to help small shops manage their money without stress. Merchants do not have to pay large monthly amounts. Instead, the bank collects repayments through small everyday instalments. This means the payments are linked to the actual daily sales of the shop. This Everyday Instalment (EDI) model gives merchants more flexibility and helps them keep enough money in their business for daily needs. It ensures that the business stays stable while the loan is being paid back.

Empowering MSMEs with Data-Driven Lending

Vijay Shetty, President and Head of the Commercial Banking Group at Axis Bank, said, "Digital Merchant Cash Advance Loans bring instant credit facility and current accounts together into one seamless, digital solution, supported by flexible daily repayments aligned to merchants' business needs." He also explained that the bank wants to use data to help more small businesses get the funds they require. He said, "By leveraging cash-flow-based underwriting, we aim to make timely funding more accessible for MSMEs."

This new service helps businesses that often find it hard to get formal credit because they do not have property to give as a guarantee. It also assists those who may not have traditional financial records. Axis Bank aims to reach more small businesses across India by offering this fast and reliable way to get credit. Shetty added, "This launch is a significant step in advancing our data-driven lending and reinforcing our commitment to empower India's MSMEs with simple, fast and reliable credit."

How to Apply

Merchants who are interested in the Merchant Cash Advance can visit their nearest Axis Bank branch or check the bank's website for more details. (ANI)