Australian business leaders lauded PM Modi's address at the Australia CEO Forum, calling it timely for strengthening Indo-Pacific ties. They highlighted new collaboration opportunities in sectors like green energy, education, and agritech.

Business leaders in Australia lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Australia CEO Forum. As per industry officials, the forum came at a right time reinforcing the complementary strengths of the two economies while opening up fresh opportunities for collaboration across sectors.

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Timely Visit Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Speaking to ANI, Vidhi Ashik Mody, Founder of Pinnacle Advisors, described the Prime Minister's address as timely, particularly amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. "...once we collaborate, there is a huge potential of the Indo-Pacific region being really strong...and with the geopolitical issues happening, this is the right moment to tap on all the connections and I think the visit has happened at a really right time," she said.

Highlighting opportunities beyond traditional trade, Mody said every Indian state offers unique strengths that can complement Australia's regional economies. "Every state in India has a different opportunity. So whether it's green energy, education, agritech, mobility, every state can complement some way or the other to different states in Australia. So I think the opportunities are across various sectors, just not only one," she said.

Deepening Strategic and Economic Partnership

Harshad Kale, Founder and Director, Authorised Representative, said the forum reflected the growing depth of India-Australia relations and highlighted several areas for long-term cooperation. He highlighted the forum reflected the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, with discussions spanning infrastructure, uranium cooperation, higher education and investment.

"We would encourage all the Australians to take that opportunity and also help India grow and Australia grow together by getting great returns for Australians and capital intrusion for India," he said.

Kale noted that Australia is increasingly viewing India as a strategic economic partner, while India's rapid growth presents attractive investment opportunities for Australian businesses and investors. Stressing Australia is looking for strategic partners, he said "India is one which can provide that and the growth for both will be the best," he added. (ANI)