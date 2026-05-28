Australia has launched a record $1.4 billion lawsuit against US firm 3M for contaminating 28 defence bases with PFAS 'forever chemicals' from firefighting foam. The government cited massive costs, while 3M denies the accusations.

The Australian government has sued the US chemicals giant 3M for a record $1.4 billion for contamination of 28 defence bases with PFAS, or what are commonly known as "forever chemicals", contained in the firefighting foam, according to a Reuters report. The record lawsuit reflects the massive economic, environmental and cultural costs associated with the contamination, the government said.

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3M Denies Allegations

The US company has denied these accusations and said it would defend itself against the lawsuit. "3M has never manufactured PFAS in Australia and ceased sales of the products at issue in Australia around two decades ago," the news report quoted the statement.

Health Risks of 'Forever Chemicals'

PFAS or "forever chemicals" have components that are slow to break down and take years to leave. They have been linked to liver and kidney disease, hormonal dysfunction and increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer.

Government's Ongoing Cleanup Efforts

Speaking on the issue, assistant defence minister Peter Khalil said the department has spent $923 million in fighting the contamination impact, including settlements worth $289 million to affected communities. The department has also treated or removed more than 200,000 metric tons of contaminated soil and treated more than 13 billion litres of water. "To put it plainly, we are taking on 3M on behalf of the Australian people and the Australians that are affected," the Reuters report quoted the minister as saying.

History of Allegations Against 3M

The government also alleged that the company withheld the information regarding the product's impact on the environment and gave false assurances.

This is not the first time that the American company has found itself fighting a lawsuit. In 2023, it reached a $10 billion settlement in the US for water supply contamination. (ANI)