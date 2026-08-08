SML Mahindra reported a 10.2% rise in commercial vehicle sales to 1,521 units in July 2026. Production grew 11.2% to 1,458 vehicles, while exports recorded the sharpest increase, jumping over 74% to 82 units compared to the previous year.

SML Mahindra Limited, formerly known as SML Isuzu Limited, reported a 10.2 per cent rise in commercial vehicle sales in July 2026, while exports jumped over 74 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a stock exchange filing.

July 2026 Performance Breakdown

The company sold 1,521 commercial vehicles in July, up from 1,380 vehicles in the corresponding period last year, the filing showed.

Production also increased during the month. SML Mahindra produced 1,458 commercial vehicles, compared with 1,311 vehicles in the year-ago period, marking a growth of about 11.2 per cent.

Exports recorded the sharpest increase among the three operational indicators. The company exported 82 commercial vehicles during the month, compared with 47 vehicles in the corresponding period last year, translating into a rise of about 74.5 per cent.

The July numbers indicate higher activity across production, domestic and overseas sales, with the increase in exports significantly outpacing the growth in overall sales and production.