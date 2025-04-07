user
user icon

Asian stock markets crash hard: China, Japan, and Hong Kong lead losses

Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped sharply by 5.79 per cent, leading the decline across the region. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index followed with a steep fall of around 10 per cent.

Asian stock markets crash hard: China, Japan, and Hong Kong lead losses AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 9:27 AM IST

Asian stock markets witnessed a major sell-off on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs. The markets opened with heavy selling pressure, reflecting growing fears over the impact of the tariffs on global trade and economic growth.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped sharply by 5.79 per cent, leading the decline across the region. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index followed with a steep fall of around 10 per cent.

Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted Index also saw a major slide, losing 9.61 per cent in early trade. South Korea's KOSPI index was down by 4.14 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite fell by 6.5 per cent at the time of filing this report.

Australia's benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 also registered a decline of 3.82 per cent, indicating that the sell-off was not limited to major manufacturing economies alone but had spread across the Asia-Pacific region.

The impact of Trump's tariff announcement was also visible in the American markets. Futures of the US stock index Dow Jones were down by 2.22 per cent, suggesting a negative start for the US markets as well.

Experts believe that the continued sell-off in global equity markets is due to the rising uncertainty caused by the tariffs. The new tariff measures have cast dark clouds over the global economic outlook. Major Asian economies, which depend heavily on exports to the U.S., are expected to be hit hard once the tariff implementation begins.

Investors are worried that global trade could slow down significantly, affecting corporate earnings and economic growth worldwide. The market reaction reflects growing concerns among investors about the future of international trade and the health of the global economy.

As the US stock markets tumbled after the imposition of retaliatory tariffs, US President Donald Trump said, "...I don't want anything to go down. But, sometimes, you have to take medicines to fix up things."

Last week Indian stock indices also closed the week on a sour note, weighed down by the Trump reciprocal tariffs and the uncertainties surrounding them. The Sensex slumped about 2,100 points this week.

"Investors are expected to closely monitor any countermeasures implemented by global trade partners, which could further exacerbate geopolitical and economic uncertainty. This cautious sentiment is reflected in the sustained rally in gold and bond prices, underscoring a pronounced shift toward safe-haven assets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

The Gift Nifty Futures are indicating a negative start for Indian stock markets also.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open AJR

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

West Bengal achieves 11.43% GST collection growth in 2024-25, outperforming national-level: CM Mamata Banerjee ddr

CM Mamata Banerjee hails 11.43% GST growth in Bengal, surpassing national average, boosting revenue strength

India markets brace for RBI policy, Q4 earnings after Trump tariff shock AJR

India markets brace for RBI policy, Q4 earnings after Trump tariff shock

RBI FY26 policy kickoff: All eyes on inflation, growth, and rate moves AJR

RBI's FY26 policy kickoff: All eyes on inflation, growth, and rate moves

Donald Trump tariff threat triggers export surge; India crosses $800 billion trade mark AJR

Trump's tariff threat triggers export surge; India crosses $800 billion trade mark

Recent Stories

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day! gcw

Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day!

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on ATG

West Bengal Weather LATEST update: State to brace 4 days of thunderstorm, heavy rain? Read on

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS ATG

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know anr

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open AJR

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon