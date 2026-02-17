At the India AI Impact Summit, an Argentine official stated that AI presents a huge opportunity for developing nations like Argentina and India to become key global players by focusing on human capital, education, and productivity.

AI: An Opportunity for Developing Nations

Argentina has identified the current global shift towards artificial intelligence as a pivotal moment for developing nations, with top officials describing the technology as the start of a transformative era. Speaking to ANI at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Emanuel Gainza, the Secretary of Modernisation, Science, Technology, and Innovation for the province of Entre Rios, Argentina, emphasised that the common thread between emerging economies is their human capital. He noted that focusing on education and productivity will allow these nations to move from the sidelines to becoming central players in the global digital economy. "Countries like Argentina, India, Brazil have a huge opportunity because of the talent," Gainza stated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He explained that his primary focus at the summit is exploring how AI can bridge gaps between education and employment. By adopting the technology early and focusing on university-level integration, he believes developing nations can leapfrog traditional hurdles to job creation. "If we work in the agenda about education and productivity, our countries can really make a difference and make players in this new agenda," he added.

Ethical Challenges and Global Cooperation

Gainza also addressed the ethical challenges posed by the rapid pace of innovation, calling for a global consensus on the conscious use of AI. He argued that while the technology moves fast, the priority must remain on responsible adoption to ensure the benefits outweigh the risks. Every major technological advancement carries both potential and peril, making international cooperation essential. "I think if we can make agreements, global agreements about these things, the technology is going to be for more good than bad," Gainza said.

India's Leadership in Technology Praised

Supporting this vision of international cooperation, Mariano Caucino, the Argentine Ambassador to India, praised the Indian government for its leadership in organising the high-level summit. While speaking to ANI, the Ambassador highlighted India's rise as a thriving economy and its significant investments in emerging technologies as a model for other developing states. He noted that the gathering serves as a critical platform for countries with similar economic realities to align their goals and share resources. "It's a great success for the Indian government to be able to hold this important conference on a subject that everybody is talking about in the world," Caucino said.

He pointed out that the presence of numerous heads of state and global delegates confirms India's growing influence in the tech sector. Assessing the momentum of the event, he said, "I think this conference will show leadership in this matter... I can see that you are investing a lot on these technologies and I think this conference is an example of that." (ANI)