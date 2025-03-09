Are economic volatility, cyber threats and AI disruption the biggest risks for global businesses?

The Protiviti report highlights economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, cybersecurity threats, and regulatory risks as top concerns for global business leaders, while emphasizing growing resilience and adaptability.

Are economic volatility, cyber threats and AI disruption the biggest risks for global businesses snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

As geopolitical tensions evolve into new forms, 40 per cent of board members and C-suite executives are are now identifying economic conditions as the most significant risk factor for their organisations over the next two to three years, according to a report by Protiviti.

The 2025 edition of Executive Perspectives on Top Risks report says that with inflationary pressures and global market shifts threatening growth opportunities and profit margins, business leaders worldwide are increasingly focused on navigating the uncertainties shaping the future of the global economy.

Geopolitical tensions impacting global markets

The report added that economic conditions, including inflation, deglobalisation, and geopolitical tensions, have emerged as the number one risk globally for business leaders.

This concern reflects the collective fatigue resulting from the uncertainty that has plagued global markets since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The threat of protectionism, supply chain disruptions, and volatile fiscal and monetary policies have compounded these challenges, particularly as many economies outside the US have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Interestingly, while the risk of economic volatility dominates, business leaders are increasingly optimistic about their organizations' ability to handle future disruptions.

The survey finds that board members and executives believe their companies are better equipped to manage change, demonstrating improved resilience, agility, and preparedness in comparison to previous years.

This optimism is reflected in the growing confidence that organizations are now more adept at navigating crises, from cybersecurity threats to emerging technologies and shifting market conditions, the report added.

Disruptive technologies and AI adoption

According to the report, one of the top emerging risks identified is the rapid pace of disruptive innovations driven by new technologies such as Artitificial Intelligence.

These innovations, which were ranked 13th in 2024 and 19th in 2023 as a near-term concern, now occupy the 8th position for the upcoming two-to-three-year horizon.

However, concerns around external risks such as economic volatility and cyber threats remain critical.

Cybersecurity threats on the rise

Cybersecurity, ranked second in near-term risks, is particularly pressing as cybercriminals exploit advancements in AI to launch more sophisticated attacks.

Growing complexities of regulatory risk is another noteworthy finding of the report as it added that with regulations rapidly evolving, especially in light of increasing scrutiny on data privacy and AI deployment, business leaders are faced with navigating an unpredictable legal landscape.

Talen acquisition and workforce challenges

According to the report, talent-related risks are also top of mind for executives, particularly as organizations struggle to attract, retain, and upskill workers to keep pace with technological advancements.

Geopolitical risk, ranked 14th, has become an increasingly significant concern for executives, particularly in regions outside North America. With rising tensions across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, geopolitical instability is beginning to have a greater impact on the global risk landscape.

Trade conflicts, supply chain disruptions, and national security threats are all contributing to the sense of unpredictability that leaders must navigate in the coming years, the report added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru apartment owners demand clarity as delay in new housing law prolongs ownership, legal challenges vkp

Bengaluru apartment owners demand clarity as delay in new housing law prolongs ownership, legal challenges

Declining US green energy focus may hit solar demand, pressure Indian exporter margins: Report snt

Declining US green energy focus may hit solar demand, pressure Indian exporter margins: Report

Foreign investors withdraw Rs 24,753 crore in March; 2025 outflow hits Rs 1.37 lakh crore AJR

Foreign investors withdraw Rs 24,753 crore in March; 2025 outflow hits Rs 1.37 lakh crore

Gautam Adani's tribute on Women's Day: 'From Banaskantha to Boardrooms, women who shaped my world' AJR

Gautam Adani's tribute on Women's Day: 'From Banaskantha to Boardrooms, women who shaped my world'

Karnataka Budget 2025: Rs 8,000 crore boost for tourism, 1.5 lakh jobs planned vkp

Karnataka Budget 2025: Rs 8,000 crore boost for tourism, 1.5 lakh jobs planned

Recent Stories

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman ddr

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman

Top 5 small-cap mutual funds to tackle market volatility gcw

Top 5 small-cap mutual funds to tackle market volatility

india vs new zealand cricket live score ind vs nz icc champions trophy 2025 final scorecard dubai international stadium streaming hrd

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final LIVE updates: Will India end 12-yr Champions Trophy title drought?

Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup NTI

Tamanna Bhatia to Shraddha: 7 B'wood actresses over 35 without makeup

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon
Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Video Icon
Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Video Icon