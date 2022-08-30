Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anuva enters into strategic partnership with Helix

    Anuva aims to advance drug discovery through the identification of pathways and novel targets by generating new knowledge on health and disease, directly applicable to treatments, on diverse under-represented populations with the ultimate goal of providing better health for all.

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    In a bid to set the most diverse Genomic Bio / Data Bank at scale, Anuva (formerly known as Global Gene Corp) has entered into a global strategic partnership with leading United States-based population genomics and viral surveillance company Helix.

    Anuva aims to advance drug discovery through the identification of pathways and novel targets by generating new knowledge on health and disease, directly applicable to treatments, on diverse under-represented populations with the ultimate goal of providing better health for all.

    Partnering with Helix will allow Anuva to leverage its deep expertise in translational research and sequencing technology. Anuva will get higher coverage on clinically-relevant genes and a whole genome backbone using Helix's proprietary Exome+ assay, thus enabling tens of millions of imputed variants as well as the full mitochondrial genome. 

    Combining the biorepository from diverse Asian subpopulations with Anuva's proprietary Genomic Bio / Data Bank -- which incorporates deeply phenotyped participants and genomic data, Anuva will be able to create the largest multi-population dataset from Asia.

    In a statement, Anuva Director Abhishek Kumar said: 'We are excited to partner with Helix as their expertise in genomics sequencing for large-scale populations, which together with our recent closure of series A funding will allow us to accelerate our plans to create the most diverse Genomic Bio / Data Bank much quicker than ever before.'

    Daniel Lee, Senior Vice President of Life Sciences and Growth at Helix, said: 'Anuva is doing great work to close the critical data diversity gap in genomics for drug discovery. We are thrilled to be able to provide Anuva access to our whole exome assay as they enter their next stage of growth.'

    The healthcare sector, where the focus is shifting towards providing personalized healthcare, has witnessed a disruption through the rapid development in technology to study genomics. This has enabled a high degree of effectiveness compared to the current methods. 

    According to Anuva officials, industry partnerships and business models will need to adapt as technology evolves to expose the global population to the full potential of genomics. Stating that the partnership with Helix is a significant step in that direction, Anuva officials believe that drug discovery researchers will be empowered to explore human health to a greater extent than ever done by creating this previously unavailable dataset. 

    The new understanding will enable the discovery of novel biological targets and pathways that inform the development of treatments and also identify who would benefit most from them, they added.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
