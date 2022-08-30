Meme Coins that could expand your portfolio by 10X in Q4 of 2022: Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a wholly community-driven meme coin Blockchain protocol that funnels wealth into the DeFi ecosystem while embodying the persona of a cat, such as; gracefulness, longevity, cuteness, and grooming.

Meme coins and joke coins are not a new development in cryptocurrency. Since Dogecoin (DOGE) started gaining market dominance, many competitive meme coins stepped up to try to rival it.

The advantage of meme coins is that they are thoroughly motivated by community hype, are accepted by a wide range of community members who enjoy the memes they provide, and seek to profit within the crypto space. We have also seen meme coins that have evolved to become more than just meme coins into a truly DeFi-oriented cryptocurrency protocol. Newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and leading crypto Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two potentially profitable meme coins for the last quarter of 2022.

What Is Big Eyes coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) effectively protects the interests and investments of users by creating a self-driven Blockchain ecosystem that seeks to improve financial growth using cutting-edge NFT technology to order access to more content and services on the Blockchain.

Charity and Environmentally Friendly

Big Eyes coin is a project devoted to community development and ecological improvement. It aims to run a charity event to donate revenue from 5% of its total crypto supply to a charity concerned with saving the ocean. This would improve ecological biodiversity and make the oceans safer for fish and marine life.

Big Eyes Swap

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to create a platform to facilitate the easy swapping of crypto tokens without fees, taxes, or hassles. This platform would be seamlessly integrated into many Blockchains by a Blockchain bridge.

Big Eyes Coin and NFTs, What to Expect

An NFT project and an eventual marketplace would be developed by the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) team. This project would provide a collection of beautiful NFT projects fully incorporated into the Blockchain. These NFTs also have the added advantage of creating wealth for the holders and granting access to the Big Eyes ecosystem.

Earning on the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem

The Big Eyes ecosystem has created different paths of active and passive income for prospective users to take advantage of. There are several, but some of them are:

Liquidity provision: this is the process by which users contribute liquidity to the ecosystem to take part in the distribution and sharing of network fees and miscellaneous transaction fees. Liquidity also secures the ecosystem, as an ecosystem with low liquidity is a surefire sign of low asset value.

Staking: coins and digital assets can be staked in exchange for voting and governance privileges within the ecosystem. These staked tokens can also generate passive income for the users as the ecosystem distributes staking incentives to users who stake for long periods and take part in the project's validation process.

Trading: this involves the exchange of assets and tokens on a trading platform like a DEX or CEX for profit. Users would be able to run trades on Big Eyes swap.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The Big Eyes coin (BIG) is the native token for the Big eyes ecosystem. It serves as a utility token within the protocol, providing value and access to various services within the project. It also grants governance privileges to users who stake the coin.

These users can vote and decide on the improvements they want to incorporate into the Big Eyes project. Transactions carried out with the Big Eyes Coin get a discount. The coin can also be used to interact with the Big Eyes NFT and Big Eyes Swap marketplace.

Tokenomics and Coin Distribution

The coin distribution of Big Eyes Coin is as follows:

90% of the coin would be available on launch day.

5% would go to Save the oceans charities.

5% of the total supply goes to marketing campaigns and community growth.

Of the 90% available to the community, 70% would be available for the presale event.

20% would be available for an exchange within Big Eyes Swap.

The Big Eyes Coin Roadmap

The Big Eyes Coin roadmap features 4 major quarters aptly named the project's Crouch, Leap, Run, and Catwalk phases.

Crouch

Token audit

Presale website launch

Presale event

Media campaign

Leap

Uniswap DEX launch

Website launch

Influencer campaign

NFT sneak peek

Big Eyes Swap launch

Cross-chain bridge

Merch distribution and sale

Charity event

Run

NFT launch.

NFT whitelist mint

2nd charity event

2nd influencer campaign

Catwalk

Community events

3rd charity event

Bridge more chains

NFTs evolve.

The Big Eyes Vision

Big eyes coin will set out to achieve countless interesting goals. These goals are contained in their vision statement within their white paper.

Some of them are listed below:

Community Development: The Big Eyes ecosystem is constantly devoted to the community. The protocol understands that a crypto project is only as strong as the community.

Merchandise: Big Eyes Coin understands that crypto can be more than just a virtual asset. This has led to the sale and distribution of merch, which can be used to showcase just how creative and innovative the project plans to be.

DeFi advocacy: In the ever-growing DeFi sector, Big Eyes Coin intends to drive DeFi advocacy and education to ensure more people learn about and access DeFi solutions.

NFT dominance: The Big Eyes Coin NFT collection is set to take the NFT world by storm.

Charity: Big Eyes is committed to the Save the oceans charity to ensure a safe bio habitat for aquatic life and encourage biodiversity and food security.

Meme coin dominance: The Big Eyes coin is set to dominate the meme coin sector and compete with such projects as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Not just a Meme Coin

What started as a joke coin has quickly developed into something significantly valuable. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a high-cap meme coin that runs on the Ethereum Blockchain. Technically, it is a token, as it does not have a Blockchain of its own, but is driven by the Ethereum ecosystem.

It is a multimillion-dollar project which aims to upstage Dogecoin as the most popular and valuable meme coin by market cap. Shiba Inu (SHIB) incorporates smart contract technology, unlike Doge, which facilitates token creation without a fork. It also supports lending and trading as possible streams of wealth creation.

Token Development and Launch

In August 2020, Ryoshi, a computer programmer and an anonymous friend, started Shiba Inu as an experiment in community governance. The aim was to see how far community support and influence could drive token adoption.

They discovered that the community is an integral part of a cryptocurrency project, and Shiba Inu was established as a community-driven cryptocurrency. In March 2021, Elon Musk tweeted his intention to get a Shiba Inu dog. This tweet influenced the market price because of Elon's involvement with Doge. The Shiba Inu token (SHIB) saw a 300% price increase after the Elon tweet.

After launch, half of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token total supply was transferred to Vitalik Buterin's wallet. Initially seen as a marketing strategy, it was later found out that the Devs of the SHIB token wanted to leave the project's future in the hands of a trusted individual who is better than Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin?

Vitalik shocked the crypto community when in 2020, he sold about 5% of the tokens in his possession and donated the money to a charity, i.e., the Indian COVID-19 relief fund. He then proceeded to burn 90% of the tokens (about $6.7 Billion) by transferring them to a wallet with a lost seed phrase, permanently preventing access to the tokens. This did a lot to increase the already rallying price of SHIB and secure it as a meme coin with longevity.

Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are arguably the most dominating meme coins in the Crypto industry. With plans to dethrone Doge, Shiba has implemented countless innovative features such as Ethereum's security, smart contract compatibility, and strong community support.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, is merely a copy of Bitcoin's code with a few tiny modifications. This means that Dogecoin does not possess the smart contract compatibility that comes with Shiba Inu and, as such, is limited by the same factors that limit the Bitcoin Blockchain, which is its parent Blockchain.

The “Shibaverse”

This term describes an ecosystem of services and platforms that exist within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. These services are driven by SHIB, the utility token of the ecosystem. The SHIB tokens funnel value increases throughout the ecosystem by providing access to services such as: liquidity provision: here, users lock away their digital assets on the Shiba Inu ecosystem in a process called “digging.”

Staking: Staking in the Shiba Inu ecosystem provides governance privileges within the community and also serves as a passive income stream for users. Bones are derivative tokens on the Shiba Inu ecosystem that are issued to users who stake SHIB in a process called "burying." These Bones represent the voting power of the community, and they can be sold right away or retained to exercise governance rights. ShibaSwap: This is an exchange platform to ease the trading and sale of SHIB tokens and other tokens and coins. It aims to be a platform that embodies convenience and customer satisfaction.

Shiba Inu and the NFT community

While there have been announcements of an NFT collection and marketplace within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, it is still in development and hasn't been fully explained yet. The team is, however, committed to incorporating innovations into the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which means that soon enough, NFTs will be traded within the ecosystem.

Meme coins have hardly cemented their positions in the crypto industry, as many have been launched and die out soon after launch. But with plans and goals and real-world use cases, meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin have a chance to outlast many crypto projects, dominate the market, and grow in value and adoption within the community. It is essential that users who want to enjoy these profits get in early so as not to miss the rally to the top.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content