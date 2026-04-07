Anthropic's run-rate revenue has surged past USD 30 billion, up from USD 9 billion in 2025. This growth is driven by accelerating demand from Claude customers, with the number of business clients spending over USD 1 million annually doubling.

Massive Revenue Growth

Anthropic's run-rate revenue surpassed the USD 30 billion threshold, marking a substantial increase from the approximately USD 9 billion reported at the close of 2025, according to the company.

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"Demand from Claude customers has accelerated in 2026. Our run-rate revenue has now surpassed $30 billion--up from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025," Anthropic said in a statement.

Accelerated Customer Adoption

The company noted that the surge in revenue followed an acceleration in demand from Claude customers throughout 2026. As per the company, the number of business clients spending over USD 1 million on an annualized basis doubled. While Anthropic reported 500 such customers during its Series G fundraising in February, "today that number exceeds 1,000, doubling in less than two months."

Strategic Partnership to Expand Compute Power

This financial growth coincided with the signing of a new agreement with Google and Broadcom to secure multiple gigawatts of next-generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) capacity.

"This significant expansion of our compute infrastructure will power our frontier Claude models and help us serve extraordinary demand from customers worldwide," Anthropic said in a statement.

"This ground breaking partnership with Google and Broadcom is a continuation of our disciplined approach to scaling infrastructure: we are building the capacity necessary to serve the exponential growth we have seen in our customer base while also enabling Claude to define the frontier of AI development," said Krishna Rao, CFO of Anthropic. "We are making our most significant compute commitment to date to keep pace with our unprecedented growth."

The vast majority of the new compute capacity was slated for placement within the United States. This move represented an expansion of the company's November 2025 commitment to invest USD 50 billion in American computing infrastructure. The arrangement also deepened existing collaborations with Google Cloud, building on TPU capacity increases previously announced in October.

Commitment to Multi-Platform Strategy

Despite the expanded deal with Google and Broadcom, Anthropic maintained its multi-platform hardware approach. The firm continued to train and run Claude on a range of AI hardware, including AWS Trainium, Google TPUs, and NVIDIA GPUs. The company stated that this diversity of platforms allowed for better performance and greater resilience for customers who depended on the model for critical work.

"Amazon remains our primary cloud provider and training partner, and we continue to work closely with AWS on Project Rainier," the company said. Claude also maintained its position as the only frontier AI model available to customers across the three largest cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services (Bedrock), Google Cloud (Vertex AI), and Microsoft Azure (Foundry). (ANI)