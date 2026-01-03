Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the state's rise as India's top investment destination, securing a 25.3% share of proposed investments in the first nine months of FY26, attributing this success to policy reforms and new initiatives.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, said that the state's emergence as India's primary investment magnet is a result of forward-looking policy reforms and "Speed of Doing Business" initiatives.

In a post on X, Naidu shared a media report and said that the recent data is "welcome news for the people of Andhra Pradesh and a strong start to the year." The state captured a massive 25.3 per cent share of proposed investments in the first nine months of the 2026 fiscal year, according to a report from the Bank of Baroda.

Key Policy Measures

The Chief Minister noted that the state's performance reflects the impact of specific measures, including "introducing the concept of an escrow-based mechanism for timely and transparent incentive distribution" and the "introduction of clear, sector-specific policies."

Naidu thanked the investors who chose Andhra Pradesh for growth and for the "confidence they have placed in our vision." He also acknowledged the "commitment and efforts of the Government of Andhra Pradesh team," stating that this milestone serves as "a foundation for continued progress."

Investment Momentum Shifts South and East

The Bank of Baroda data for the first three quarters of FY26 shows that industrial momentum shifted toward the eastern and southern corridors. While Andhra Pradesh leads with 25.3 per cent, Odisha and Maharashtra follow with 13.1 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively. A 51.2 per cent of all proposed capital is now concentrated in just these three states.

Overall investment announcements for the first nine months of this fiscal are 11.5 per cent higher at 26.6 lakh crore compared to the same period last year. Other major states contributing to the investment share include Telangana at 9.5 per cent and Gujarat at 7.1 per cent. Tamil Nadu accounts for 4.9 per cent, while Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh represent 4.3 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively. Madhya Pradesh holds a 3.2 per cent share, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.7 per cent, West Bengal at 2.6 per cent, and Karnataka at 2.1 per cent. Assam and Jharkhand both report a 0.9 per cent share in the proposed investment figures.

Foundation for Continued Progress

"This milestone represents not an endpoint, but a foundation for continued progress. We remain focused on expanding impact, strengthening partnerships, and delivering sustained growth for the state," the minister said. (ANI)