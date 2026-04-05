Amul's brand turnover crossed the historic Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY 2025-26, an 11% increase. Parent body GCMMF recorded a sales turnover of Rs 73,450 crore, becoming India's largest FMCG, while pursuing aggressive global expansion.

Record Turnover Makes Amul India's Largest FMCG

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, announced a historic milestone as the Amul brand turnover crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the financial year 2025-26. The total unduplicated revenue of the Amul brand has increased by 11 per cent over a base of Rs 90,000 crores in 2024-25. This solidifies Amul's position as a dominant global dairy cooperative.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) registered a sales turnover of Rs 73,450 crore, marking an impressive 11.4 per cent increase over Rs 65,911 crore of the previous financial year, making it the largest FMCG organization in India. The surge is powered by a massive product portfolio of more than 1,200 product packs, a vast distribution network, and a rapid adaptation to the evolving needs of modern consumers. The federation, along with its 18-member district cooperatives, continues to lead the dairy landscape by blending localised market strategies with the powerhouse Amul brand identity.

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Global Expansion and Recognition

This financial landmark follows Amul's recent recognition as the No. 1 Cooperative in the world by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA). Throughout the year, Amul focused not only on domestic dominance but also on an aggressive global expansion strategy. Through the launch of its fresh milk in Europe and the USA, Amul has signalled its intent to become a staple brand in international households, as per the vision of PM Modi to have an Indian food item on every dining table of the world.

New Federation to Scale Cooperative Model

In a strategic move to scale the cooperative model, Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs, launched Sardar Patel Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited (SPCDF) on July 6, 2025. Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies, this new federation will bring village-level dairy cooperatives from outside Gujarat into a unified national network and is envisioned to usher in the Second White Revolution.

Leadership on the Milestone

Ashokbhai Chaudhary, Chairman of GCMMF (Amul), said, "Crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore brand turnover is a testament to the trust of millions of consumers and the tireless hard work of our 36 Lakh dairy farmers."

Gordhanbhai Dhameliya, Vice Chairman of GCMMF (Amul), further emphasised, "Our journey to the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone is a definitive victory for the cooperative spirit. By scaling our model nationally, we are proving that the 'Amul Model' is a timeless blueprint for economic democracy."

Dr Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF (Amul), stated, "We are not just expanding our operations globally; we are expanding the very definition of what a farmer-owned institution can achieve in the modern world, ensuring that the fruits of technology and global trade reach the hands of the producers." (ANI)