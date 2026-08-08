Amit Shah launched a Security Operations Centre for 24/7 cyber surveillance for urban cooperative banks. He also inaugurated the new NUCFDC office in Mumbai and suggested moving the umbrella organisation's headquarters to Maharashtra.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday stressed the need for robust cybersecurity and digital safeguards for urban cooperative banks, announcing the launch of a Security Operations Centre (SOC) that will offer 24/7 cyber surveillance and security for the sector. "There is an increase in digital transaction frauds. The forensic science support is crucial for banking safety and collaboration with the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) is very crucial," Shah said while addressing the 'Sahakar Nav-Kranti' programme at the BSE International Convention Hall.

New NUCFDC Office and Strategic Relocation

Shah also inaugurated the new office building of the National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC) in Mumbai's Fort area on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the modernisation of India's urban cooperative banking sector. Announcing the strategic decision to shift the umbrella organisation's operational centre, Shah suggested moving the headquarters from Delhi to Maharashtra. Explaining the logic behind the move, Shah noted, "Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Karnataka account for 70% of the nation's banks," highlighting that relocating the hub to Maharashtra places NUCFDC at the geographical core of the country's cooperative sector density.

Expanding UCB Network and Institutional Support

Beyond the relocation, Shah laid strong emphasis on expanding and strengthening Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) nationwide. "We are launching a new office here on this date of 8th August to expand urban cooperative bank networks to every tehsil in India," he said.

Detailing the institutional support NUCFDC will extend to UCBs, Shah stated, "This NUCFDC as an umbrella organisation, would provide technical support, guidance for RBI compliance, necessary software, and training for bank employees, along with information on new banking sector reforms. NUCFDC will help achieve goals, emphasising the need for transparency to build trust with the public and RBI, while providing new life and expansion to urban cooperative banks."

Affordable Digital Banking with 'Bank in a Box'

To enable small cooperative lenders to offer modern digital banking infrastructure without crippling costs, Shah announced, "The launch of 'Bank in a Box' offers urban cooperative banks modern facilities like core banking, digital payments, and cloud compliance. 'Bank in a box' enables even small banks to provide world-class services to customers without significant expense."

Historical Context and National Heritage

Referencing the historic location of his address, Shah remarked, "BSE as a location has historical significance as India's stock market heart for a century, foundational for national development. BSE's historic trading hall enabled the establishment of many crucial companies."

He also linked the timing to national heritage, saying, "The date 8th August has historical significance with Mahatma Gandhi's 'Quit India' slogan."

Urging Sector-Wide Collaboration

Expressing joy over the milestone, Shah stated, "The NUCFDC, long-awaited umbrella organisation, vital for strengthening the urban cooperative banking system, has received Reserve Bank recognition and finally found a new home."

Urging widespread adoption of the consolidated platform across the sector, Shah concluded, "I urge all district urban cooperative banks to join this umbrella organisation. Becoming an umbrella organisation member will boost depositor trust. Joining this consolidated approach will significantly reduce costs compared to individual bank purchases."

(ANI)