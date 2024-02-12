Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amid RBI curbs, Paytm sends new message of assurance to its customers and merchants; read statement

    Paytm assures users and merchants of uninterrupted services despite RBI order, emphasizing seamless transitions and customer support.

    Amid RBI curbs, Paytm sends new message of assurance to its customers and merchants; read statement snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Fintech giant One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing uninterrupted services to its merchants and app users despite recent regulatory challenges. In a reassuring blog post, Paytm assured its merchant partners that they can continue to leverage its array of solutions, including Paytm QR codes, Soundbox, and card machines, without any disruptions.

    Also read: Paytm confirms resignation of Director Manju Agarwal amid RBI crackdown on Payments Bank

    The blog post comes in response to a recent directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), a subsidiary of Paytm. The RBI's order prohibits PPBL from accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29. However, customers are permitted to withdraw or utilize balances from their accounts without any restrictions up to their available balance.

    In its communication, Paytm emphasized its commitment to ensuring seamless services for both merchants and users. The company highlighted its extensive collaborations with leading banks over the past two years, enabling it to operate with a diverse range of banking partners. In cases where Paytm Payments Bank serves as the back-end bank, the company assured that it can smoothly transition services to other partner banks, thereby minimizing disruptions for merchants.

    "We assure our users and merchant partners that the Paytm app and services continue to operate at full capacity. Over the past two years, our collaborations with large banks have not only expanded but also progressed positively, allowing us to operate with a range of banking partners to support our services. In instances where our associate Paytm Payments Bank acts as a back-end bank, we can seamlessly transition these services to other partner banks. This ensures that our merchant partners face no disruptions, no need to revisit existing setups, and no additional effort. They can continue to benefit from our pioneering solutions such as Paytm QR codes, Soundbox, and card machines, just as before," said the company in the blog post.

    The blog post also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from merchants, citing several leading companies across various sectors, including retail and entertainment, that have expressed satisfaction with their association with Paytm. 

    Also read: Indians conduct first UPI transactions in Sri Lanka, Mauritius (WATCH)

    "Understanding the critical role of digital payments in today’s fast-paced world, merchants have placed their trust in our ability to simplify and secure their payment processes. Leading industry players across retail, entertainment, and beyond—such as Arvind Limited, Smaaash, BIBA, and more—stand testament to the strength of our partnerships, having experienced firsthand the benefits of our seamless payment solutions," the blog post said.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    First UPI transaction conducted by an Indian in Sri Lanka (WATCH)

    Indians conduct first UPI transactions in Sri Lanka, Mauritius (WATCH)

    Paytm Director Manju Agarwal resigns amid RBI crackdown on Payments Bank snt

    Paytm confirms resignation of Director Manju Agarwal amid RBI crackdown on Payments Bank

    Twitter takeover saga: How a college student's tracking led to Elon Musk's billion-dollar acquisition revealed snt

    Revealed: How a college student's tracking led to Elon Musk's billion-dollar acquisition of Twitter

    Government examining FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services amid regulatory hurdles: Report snt

    Government examining FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services amid regulatory hurdles: Report

    EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25 per cent from 8.15 per cent gcw

    BREAKING: EPFO hikes interest rate on deposits to 8.25% from 8.15%

    Recent Stories

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns snt

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi' AJR

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

    Football LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024 osf

    LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR vkp

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence snt

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon