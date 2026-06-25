Amazon is expanding its quick-delivery service, Amazon Now, to over 300 Indian cities, intensifying competition in the quick commerce market. This expansion follows rapid growth and high consumer demand. Concurrently, Amazon has launched the 'Samman' welfare initiative for its delivery associates.

Speed has become the defining factor in India's rapidly evolving e-commerce market. The era of waiting several days for online orders is fading as quick commerce platforms reshape consumer expectations with deliveries in minutes.

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In a major push to strengthen its position in this fast-growing segment, Amazon has announced plans to expand its quick-delivery service, Amazon Now, to more than 300 cities across India.

The announcement was followed by a high-profile visit from Amazon Global CEO Andy Jassy, who toured an Amazon Now Micro-Fulfillment Centre in Mumbai. During the visit, Jassy reviewed the technology and operational processes that enable rapid deliveries, underlining the company's confidence in the growth potential of India's quick commerce market.

What is Amazon Now?

Amazon Now currently operates in more than 15 major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kochi. The service is already used by over five crore customers and will soon be available in hundreds of additional locations.

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Customers can order a wide range of products through the platform, including:

• Fresh fruits and vegetables

• Daily grocery essentials

• Personal care and beauty products

• Fashion and accessories

• Small home appliances

• Kitchen and household essentials

According to Amazon, demand for the service has been growing rapidly, with order volumes doubling every quarter since launch. The company also said Prime members who use Amazon Now have increased their overall shopping activity significantly.

Amazon Launches 'Samman' Welfare Initiative

Alongside its expansion plans, Amazon has introduced a comprehensive welfare programme called 'Samman' for delivery associates. The initiative is being supported through a portion of the company's recently announced $300 million investment in India.

Key benefits under the scheme include:

Education Support

Scholarships for the higher education of delivery partners' children.

Health and Financial Security

Free health and life insurance coverage, road safety training, and assistance in accessing government welfare programmes.

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'Aashray' Rest Centres

Amazon plans to establish 250 Aashray centres across India this year. These facilities will provide rest areas and basic amenities for delivery personnel working in challenging weather conditions. Notably, the centres will be open to delivery workers from all companies, including Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit.

Fastest-Growing Segment

Speaking about the expansion, Sameer Kumar, Country Manager of Amazon India, said:

"Amazon Now is the fastest-growing segment in our history. Seeing the amazing response from Indian customers, we have decided to expand it to 300 cities. This would definitely not have been possible without the relentless hard work of our delivery staff, who are the real backbone of our e-commerce business. So, with the noble intention that as our business grows, the standard of living of the staff who help us grow should also improve, we have launched the 'Samman' scheme."

With Amazon Now expanding aggressively, competition in India's quick commerce sector is expected to intensify further. The move positions Amazon more directly against established players such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart as the race for faster deliveries gains momentum.