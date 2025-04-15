Income Tax filing: What to expect this April and how to get quick refunds
Once notified, the return filing utilities, especially for forms like ITR-1 and ITR-2, will gradually become available on the official income tax e-filing portal.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Income Tax filing
As the new financial year 2025-26 kicks off, taxpayers across the country are eager to know when they can begin filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR). However, the process will officially commence only after the Income Tax Department notifies the ITR forms for the current assessment year.
Last year, the department released seven different ITR forms in April, and experts believe a similar timeline will be followed this year. Once notified, the return filing utilities, especially for forms like ITR-1 and ITR-2, will gradually become available on the official income tax e-filing portal.
ITR forms
Chartered Accountant Dr. Suresh Surana said, "The ITR forms are usually released in phases, starting April. But actual filing can only begin once the corresponding utilities are enabled on the portal."
Form 16 not mandatory for ITR filing
While most salaried employees wait for their employers to issue Form 16—a document summarizing salary details and tax deducted at source (TDS)—it is not mandatory for filing ITR.
"Form 16 simplifies the process by consolidating income and deduction details, but it's not a legal prerequisite," says Dr. Surana. In its absence, salaried individuals can still file their tax returns using documents such as salary slips, Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).
Income Tax
Surana stressed that maintaining proper documentation, including proof of income, deductions under Chapter VI-A, and details of tax paid, to ensure the return matches the department's records.
When will ITR filing begin?
While the preparation of forms is underway, taxpayers will have to wait until the utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-2 are activated. This is expected to happen in the first or second week of April, after which filing can begin on the tax portal.
Will refunds be processed in 7 days?
The Income Tax Department and the Finance Ministry have indicated that refunds could be processed within seven days for early filers. However, Dr. Surana cautions that this is subject to various conditions.
"The speed of refund processing depends on factors such as the accuracy of the filed return, matching of TDS and income data with Form 26AS and AIS, prompt e-verification by the taxpayer, and whether the return is flagged for further verification," he notes.