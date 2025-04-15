Image Credit : freepik

As the new financial year 2025-26 kicks off, taxpayers across the country are eager to know when they can begin filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR). However, the process will officially commence only after the Income Tax Department notifies the ITR forms for the current assessment year.

Last year, the department released seven different ITR forms in April, and experts believe a similar timeline will be followed this year. Once notified, the return filing utilities, especially for forms like ITR-1 and ITR-2, will gradually become available on the official income tax e-filing portal.