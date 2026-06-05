AirTrunk will invest Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) to develop 5 GW of data centre capacity in India. CEO Robin Khuda called India a top destination for digital infra investment, driven by the global race for AI capabilities.

India is emerging as one of the world's most attractive destinations for long-term digital infrastructure investment, AirTrunk Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robin Khuda said, as the company announced plans to invest around Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity in the country.

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India at Centre of AI-Driven Digital Growth

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Khuda said the global race for artificial intelligence is increasingly being driven by infrastructure capabilities, placing India at the centre of future digital growth. "The AI race isn't just about technology anymore, it's about infrastructure. India is putting itself in the conversation as one of the world's most attractive destinations for long-term digital infrastructure investment," Khuda told ANI.

He said India's intent to compete for global digital infrastructure investments has strengthened AirTrunk's confidence in scaling up its plans in the country. "India has made it clear it intends to compete for that investment, which is why we're looking at one of the largest digital infrastructure programs in our company's history. Our increase in scale comes from increase in our conviction in India. The opportunity today is bigger than when we entered the market just a few months ago," he added.

PM Modi Welcomes Landmark Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the announcement, saying India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering "remarkable momentum."

In a post on X, PM Modi said AirTrunk's proposed investment is among the largest in India's digital infrastructure ecosystem and would strengthen the country's position as a global hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence. "Such investments will strengthen India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth," the Prime Minister said.

Boosting India's AI and Cloud Ambitions

Backed by Blackstone - one of the largest foreign investors in India - and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), AirTrunk's proposed investment program would rank among the largest digital infrastructure initiatives currently being considered in the country and help enable the next wave of cloud and artificial intelligence growth.

The company's proposed development pipeline in India, across multiple states and union territories, would support India's ambition to become a global destination for AI and cloud infrastructure investment while generating significant economic activity, employment, and technology ecosystem growth. (ANI)