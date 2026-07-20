There's a lot of talk online about whether you can use a hotspot with Airtel's unlimited 5G data. The company has now updated its terms, and right now, there's no official rule against sharing your 5G data through a hotspot.

Airtel has updated its terms and conditions after a lot of chatter on social media about its unlimited 5G data offer. The big question everyone's asking is: can you use a hotspot? As of now, Airtel's official terms don't say anything about banning hotspot usage. A check of the 'Terms and Conditions' on the company's website shows no specific rules stopping you from sharing your unlimited 5G data via hotspot.

The 'Terms and Conditions' for Airtel's postpaid plans do mention that they use 5G Slicing technology to give customers a better 5G experience. Of course, this benefit only works in areas where 5G service is available. The company also points out that things like indoor coverage, your phone's limitations, software settings, third-party apps, and network conditions can affect the service quality. Importantly, Airtel also says it has the right to change, amend, cancel, or suspend the service conditions whenever it wants.

Meanwhile, if you do a Google search for Airtel's 'Unlimited 5G Data Offer – Terms and Conditions', the preview just says that prepaid customers on plans of ₹239 and above can claim and use unlimited 5G data. Even there, there's no mention of any hotspot restrictions.

So, the bottom line is this: based on the official terms available on Airtel's website right now, there's no specific ban or restriction on using a hotspot. However, it's good to remember that the company can change these rules anytime, as stated in their own terms and conditions.