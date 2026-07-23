Airtel Africa's Q1 profit after tax surged 27% to $198 million, with revenue up 31% to $1.853 billion. The company saw an 11.6% increase in its customer base to 189 million, alongside significant growth in mobile money and data services.

Key Financial Results

Airtel Africa reported a 27 per cent rise in profit after tax to USD 198 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by higher operating profit, the company said on Thursday.

The company's profit after tax improved from USD 156 million in the corresponding period last year. Airtel Africa said the higher profit was driven by improved operating performance, partially offset by USD 6 million in derivative and foreign exchange losses during the quarter, compared with USD 22 million in derivative and foreign exchange gains in the prior period.

It stated, "Profit after tax of $198m improved from $156m in the prior period". The company added that profit after tax was also impacted by the recognition of an exceptional finance cost of USD 37 million following an in-principle settlement reached during the quarter in respect of a commercial dispute in one of the Group's subsidiaries.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at USD 1,853 million, up 31.0 per cent in reported currency, reflecting 21.1 per cent constant currency growth and macroeconomic tailwinds supporting currency appreciation.

Mobile services revenue grew 19.1 per cent in constant currency, while mobile money revenue increased 25.8 per cent. Within mobile services, voice revenue rose 11.2 per cent and data revenue grew 27.2 per cent in constant currency.

Constant currency EBITDA increased 24.4 per cent, while reported currency EBITDA rose 36.6 per cent to USD 928 million. EBITDA margin improved to 50.1 per cent, an increase of 206 basis points year-on-year, reflecting the company's ongoing cost optimisation programme despite recent energy cost inflation arising from geopolitical developments.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to 4.4 cents from 3.4 cents a year earlier. EPS before exceptional items rose to 5.4 cents from 3.4 cents.

Strong Operating Performance and Customer Growth

Commenting on the performance, Airtel Africa said it delivered a strong operating performance with accelerating customer base growth across all segments.

The total customer base increased 11.6 per cent to 189 million, while data customers grew 15.5 per cent to 87.3 million. The company said data usage per customer increased from 7.8 GB to 10.6 GB per month over the past year, resulting in a 56.3 per cent increase in data traffic across its network.

During the quarter, Airtel Africa also accelerated network investments, with capital expenditure rising to USD 389 million from USD 121 million in the prior period. The company added more than 920 sites during the quarter and expanded its fibre network to 82,100 km. (ANI)