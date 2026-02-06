Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson announced that the airline's transformation into a world-class carrier is now becoming visible. This includes new aircraft, revamped interiors, and a new Maharaja Lounge in Delhi, with more upgrades on the way.

Air India continues its transition into a world-class global airline with an Indian heart.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"So for the last four years, everyone at Air India has been working really hard to create a new Air India, a world-class global airline with an Indian heart....there's been a lot of work behind the scenes, but this year is the year where it really starts coming to the forefront," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said.

Transformation Becomes Visible

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the launch of the new Maharaja Lounge at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Wilson stated that the last four years involved intensive work behind the scenes to rebuild the airline.

Wilson noted that the transformation is now becoming visible through the deployment of new aircraft and updated cabin interiors. He highlighted the recent launch of new 787 aircraft and the operation of more than 100 narrow-body aircraft featuring new interiors on domestic routes as evidence of this progress.

Future Plans and Fleet Overhaul

The CEO identified 2026 as a transformative period for the airline's international operations. Following the Delhi lounge opening, the carrier plans to introduce a similar Maharaja Lounge in San Francisco.

Wilson also confirmed that the airline is currently revamping its legacy fleet to match the standards of its newest acquisitions. "The next thing we'll show you is the retrofitted 787 aircraft, the old legacy Air India aircraft that we're completely revamping with new seats, new entertainment systems," Wilson told ANI. He added that by the end of the year, the airline expects to have more than 20 widebody aircraft featuring these upgraded interiors in service.

Addressing Passenger Expectations

Addressing the expectations of the traveling public, Wilson acknowledged the wait for improvements. He stated that the airline remains aware of the desire for Air India to elevate its standards. "We know that people have been a little impatient, but that's fully understandable," he said, expressing hope that the current year's deliveries make the wait worthwhile for passengers.

New Maharaja Lounge Unveiled

While the CEO emphasised that safety remains the first priority for the airline, the focus of the day remained on the physical product and ground services.

The new Delhi lounge features an aviator bar and a library showcasing artwork made from decommissioned 747 parts and traditional Maharaja iconography. Wilson described the library's design as "very special and very uniquely Air India."