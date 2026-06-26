ICAI launched its AI Innovation Summit 2026, marking a shift to AI for audit and governance. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the event, stressing trust. ICAI also signed an MoU with Sarvam AI for AI training and development.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has signalled a decisive pivot toward Artificial Intelligence as the cornerstone of future audit quality and financial governance, inaugurating its flagship AI Innovation Summit (AIS) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday. With over 4,000 delegates from India and across the world converging at the two-day summit, ICAI made clear that AI is no longer a peripheral tool for the accounting profession it is the new frontier of audit efficiency, compliance, and trust.

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A Call for 'Global Trust' in an AI-Driven Future

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who inaugurated the summit as Chief Guest, set the tone early. "Trust is the soul of the economic system and Chartered Accountants are the custodians of that trust," he said, adding that ICAI has the potential to emerge as the world's "Institute of Global Trust" by spearheading the development of AI assurance standards. He outlined eight priorities for an AI-driven financial future data integrity, eliminating algorithm bias, stronger cybersecurity, combating deepfake financial risks, machine accountability, continuous re-skilling, agile regulation, and advancing climate finance and ESG.

Strategic Partnership to Boost AI Capabilities

At the heart of the summit was a significant Memorandum of Understanding signed between ICAI and Sarvam AI, one of India's newest unicorn companies developing indigenous AI technology. The partnership will focus on AI training, capacity building, professional development, joint research, and development of AI-centric learning resources for Chartered Accountants nationwide.

ICAI's Proactive Steps in AI Training and Certification

ICAI President CA Prasanna Kumar D underscored the urgency of the transformation. "Innovation is redefining every facet of the accounting profession, and Chartered Accountants must lead this transformation with confidence, competence and integrity," he said. He revealed that ICAI has already trained over 50,000 members in Artificial Intelligence and developed more than 150 GPT-based tools to streamline professional practice a foundation on which AIS 2026 seeks to build further. The summit also witnessed the launch of AICA Level 3, an advanced AI certification programme exclusively for members who have completed Level 2, along with a new publication AI Essentials for Chartered Accountants a practice guide designed to help professionals navigate an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

Summit to Showcase Future of Accounting and Governance

ICAI Vice President CA Mangesh Kinare framed the stakes plainly, "The future belongs to professionals who continuously adapt, innovate and create value." The two-day summit, themed Transforming Accounting, Audit, Tax, and Governance, will feature over 50 speakers and 50 AI innovation showcases, with sessions spanning Generative AI, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Automation, ESG, and the future of financial reporting. (ANI)