Air India and Airbus have signed a feasibility study agreement to establish a voluntary Sustainable Aviation Fuel program. This initiative allows corporations to reduce emissions from air travel by purchasing certified SAF credits.

Air India and Airbus Partner to Develop Voluntary SAF Framework

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Air India and Airbus partnered to develop a framework for India's first Voluntary Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme. According to Air India, the feasibility study aims to establish a structure that allows businesses to reduce lifecycle emissions from air travel by voluntarily adopting SAF.

Jürgen Westermeier, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia, and P Balaji, Group Head – GRC & Corporate Affairs at Air India, signed the Feasibility Study Agreement. The signing took place in the presence of Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India. The study examined a corporate offering based on the voluntary procurement and use of SAF on select routes. Under this mechanism, the initiative would enable Air India to sell Scope 3 SAF certificates (SAFc) to eligible corporate customers.

“Achieving aviation's decarbonisation goals will require collective action across the ecosystem. Through this collaboration with Airbus, we are exploring a credible mechanism that enables corporates to support SAF adoption and reduce the emissions associated with business travel,” said Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO & MD, Air India. “Expanding demand for SAF is essential to scaling production and building a sustainable aviation ecosystem in India, and we are pleased to help lead that effort,” Gebremariam added.

Under the evaluated framework, organisations calculated emissions reductions by comparing the lifecycle carbon footprint of SAF against conventional jet fuel using recognised global standards. These verified savings enable participating companies to track progress toward the 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target set by ATAG, IATA, and ICAO.

“Sustainable Aviation Fuel holds the most realistic potential to decarbonise aviation. Airbus is privileged to act as a catalyst to galvanise the SAF ecosystem by collaborating with regulators, airlines, airports, fuel producers and research bodies globally,” said Jürgen Westermeier, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia. “The collaboration with Air India is a crucial stepping stone to accelerate SAF adoption in the region. Decarbonising aviation demands collective, industry-wide action, and we welcome other corporates to join the programme,” Westermeier stated.

The study sought to create a scalable model that encouraged participation across industry sectors and strengthened a local SAF ecosystem in India. “Building a viable SAF ecosystem requires demand, collaboration and industry participation. Through this initiative, we aim to create a framework that enables corporates to play a meaningful role in accelerating SAF adoption in India,” said P Balaji, Group Head – GRC & Corporate Affairs, Air India.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy by both companies to lower aviation's environmental impact through fleet modernisation, fuel-efficient aircraft design, operational improvements, and market-based measures. Air India ordered 600 new aircraft, including 350 from Airbus, to operate a lower-emitting fleet alongside expanded non-stop city-pairs. Additionally, the airline upgraded its route planning software, coordinated closely with air traffic management, reduced single-use plastics, and adopted lighter cutlery and dishes. The carrier also implemented frequent engine and airframe washes, single-engine taxiing, and autonomous electric vehicle towing to conserve jet fuel, which included renewable or waste-derived fuels certified under schemes like ICAO's CORSIA and the EU's Renewable Energy Directive.