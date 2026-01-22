Apollo's Sangita Reddy states AI is already being implemented for faster diagnosis and efficiency. She highlighted Apollo's plans to integrate AI, expand telemedicine to rural areas, and add 3,000 beds amid positive investment sentiment in India.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, said artificial intelligence is already being implemented across healthcare systems and will play a critical role in improving efficiency and access. "AI must happen. It's not just a thought. We've already started implementing AI in the way that we have the clinical intelligence engine," Reddy said, talking to ANI in Davos.

The Role of AI in Healthcare

Explaining its impact, she said, "What AI does is it gives you a much faster diagnosis. It takes away the drudgery of the nurses and the doctors, even the notes taking, et cetera."

"So we believe that we should integrate all of our systems with AI. And it also helps us leverage our intellectual property," she added.

Leveraging Patient Data

On the use of patient data and protocols, Reddy said, "So our doctors can actually, with the information that we know, the patient data, everything that we've collected, we have the clinical protocols that we can translate."

Telemedicine and Rural Outreach

Speaking on telemedicine, she said, "We've done it successfully in several states, like Andhra Pradesh."

"And we hope that we will be able do so much more using that platform to reach communities, individuals who do not live in urban India," she added.

Investment Sentiment in India

On investment sentiment in India, Reddy said, "I'm sure they will invest in India and I think healthcare is getting a lot of investments coming into India...We are fortunate that we are able to build this infrastructure."

Apollo's Expansion Plans

Outlining Apollo's expansion plans, she said, "We're currently building out 1,500 beds in the next one year, we would open that. Then after another two years, we'll add another 1,500 beds."

"We believe that all of these will break even very fast because, you know, we already understand, have a deep understanding of markets," she added.

The Healthcare Ecosystem

"I think people all over the world understand that the structural demand for healthcare and the Indians capacity to pay has also increased."

On government measures, she said, "If you look at 100 per cent FDI into insurance, no GST to make insurance affordable."

Going ahead, she said access to a good health insurance policy is key. "It's important to take insurance and look at preventive healthcare," she added. (ANI)