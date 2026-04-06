Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, achieved its highest-ever first-quarter sales of USD 66.62 billion, up 29.68%. This record growth was primarily driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related products and server shipments.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, has reported its highest-ever first quarter sales, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related products, according to a report by Focus Taiwan. The Taiwan-based manufacturing giant recorded consolidated sales of USD 66.62 billion in the first quarter, marking a sharp increase of 29.68 per cent compared to USD 51.33 billion in the same period of 2025.

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Divisional Performance and Market Strength

The company, which holds around 40 per cent share of the global AI server market, said the growth was largely supported by robust shipments in its cloud and networking division, particularly AI-related devices. Foxconn stated that its electronics component and smart consumer electronics divisions also posted growth in revenue during the quarter. However, the computing division reported a slight decline in sales.

Record March Sales

On a monthly basis, the company saw strong momentum, with March sales reaching a record high. Consolidated sales for the month stood at approximately USD 25.17 billion, registering a rise of 45.57 per cent year-on-year and 34.90 per cent compared to the previous month.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Foxconn said that while the second quarter is generally a slower period for the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, it expects continued growth driven by increasing shipments of AI server racks. Based on current orders, the company indicated that it is likely to see both sequential and year-on-year growth in revenue during the April to June quarter. However, it also cautioned that evolving global political and economic conditions could pose risks.

Long-Term AI Strategy

Earlier, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu had said in mid-March that the company's AI server rack shipments could double in 2026 compared to the previous year. He also noted that Foxconn's overall AI portfolio is expected to gain a larger market share than in 2025.

The company's strong performance highlights the growing global demand for AI infrastructure, particularly in cloud computing and networking, which continues to drive revenue growth for major technology manufacturers. (ANI)