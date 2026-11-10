AI company Anthropic has officially launched its IPO roadshow, targeting up to USD 64.35 billion. The firm plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT, marking a major milestone for the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence models.

Anthropic Launches IPO Roadshow

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic on Tuesday announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) roadshow, seeking to raise up to USD 64.35 billion through the sale of 825 million shares, with an expected price range of USD 70 to USD 78 per share.

According to the company's official announcement, the proposed offering comprises 825,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, including 801,351,354 shares being offered by Anthropic and 23,648,646 shares being sold by certain existing stockholders. At the upper end of the proposed price range, the total offering could raise approximately USD 64.35 billion, while the company itself could receive gross proceeds of around USD 62.51 billion from the shares it is issuing, before expenses.

IPO Details and Strategy

"Today Anthropic, PBC launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock," the company said in its announcement. Anthropic further stated that it would not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by existing stockholders participating in the offering.

The company also expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 123.75 million shares of its Class A common stock. If the underwriters exercise the option in full, the offering could expand to 948.75 million shares, potentially increasing the total fundraising size to approximately USD 74.00 billion at the upper end of the indicated price range.

Anthropic has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ANT". The proposed IPO represents a significant step for the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence models as it prepares to enter the public equity markets. The company said the offering would be conducted only through a prospectus, with preliminary prospectus copies available through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

Anthropic also clarified that a registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but has not yet become effective. The company noted that the securities cannot be sold, and offers to purchase them cannot be accepted, until the registration statement becomes effective.

Financial Background

In October, Anthropic filed for its US initial public offering, following a confidential submission of its draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2026. According to the filing, the company's revenue surged to USD 16.29 billion in the first half of 2026 from approximately USD 1.2 billion a year earlier.

However, it reported a net loss of USD 80.75 billion, largely due to non-cash accounting charges, while its operating loss stood at approximately USD 693 million. As of June 30, 2026, Anthropic held USD 112.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents and USD 19.3 billion in short-term investments. (ANI)

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