Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ahead of big investors' meet and amid ED lookout, Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran in Dubai?

    Amidst an ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into Byju's, the founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran, is reportedly in Dubai. He will miss the big investors' meeting today, which is slated to discuss a change in leadership

    Ahead of big investors meet and ED lookout, Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran in Dubai?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 8:11 AM IST

    As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensifies its investigation into Byju's, the prominent ed-tech firm's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran is believed to have left the country and arrived in Dubai. This revelation comes amidst an ongoing probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against the company. Raveendran's absence is expected to impact the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of investors slated for Friday, where a consortium of shareholders, led by global tech investor Prosus, aims to instate a new board and oust Raveendran.

    Once regarded as one of India's most lucrative startups, Byju's has encountered a profound downturn, with its valuation plummeting approximately 90% over the past year. Despite initially thriving on the surge in demand for online education during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company now faces a series of crises. Key investors have withdrawn their support, Deloitte resigned as the auditor, and legal disputes with US lenders over a $1.2 billion loan have further exacerbated the turmoil.

    Prior to the EGM, Byju's asserted that a ruling by the Karnataka High Court deemed any decisions made at the meeting "invalid" until the next hearing, labelling the move as a "smokescreen" designed to disrupt the company's management and control. Despite this legal intervention, the meeting is set to proceed, with a clear objective to advocate for Raveendran's removal as CEO. Byju's contends that investors, including General Atlantic and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, violated shareholder agreements by calling for the meeting.

    ED's Lookout Notice Against Byju

    The ED's lookout circular (LOC) against Raveendran was initially issued over a year ago as part of its ongoing investigation. Renewed earlier this month, the LOC stipulates that the ED should be informed if Raveendran leaves the country. According to agency sources, Raveendran is currently outside India.

    The financial crimes probe agency alleges that Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the entity operating Byju's, violated India’s foreign exchange laws, resulting in significant losses to the exchequer totalling approximately Rs 9,362 crore. The agency's statement in November 2023 highlighted various violations of FEMA provisions by Think and Learn Private Limited and Byju Raveendran, prompting show-cause notices to be issued.

    The ED's investigation, spurred by multiple complaints regarding foreign investments received by Byju's and its business conduct, unearthed substantial foreign direct investments totalling around Rs 28,000 crore from 2011 to 2023. Additionally, the company reportedly remitted Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period under the guise of overseas direct investment.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 8:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Youthful drive: Lamborghini's Indian buyers among the world's youngest, says global CEO snt

    Youthful drive: Lamborghini's Indian buyers among the world's youngest, says global CEO

    Jefferies predicts India to surpass Japan and Germany, becoming world's third-largest economy by 2027 AJR

    Jefferies predicts India to surpass Japan and Germany, becoming world's third-largest economy by 2027

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's snt

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's

    Explained Why did Boeing fire 737 MAX chief Ed Clark?

    Explained: Why did Boeing fire 737 MAX chief Ed Clark?

    Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys flat worth Rs 5.38 crore in posh Mumbai locality: Report avv

    Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys flat worth Rs 5.38 crore in posh Mumbai locality: Report

    Recent Stories

    kerala news live 23 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM Local secretary hacked to death in Kozhikode; probe begins

    Hydration to weight management: 7 health benefits of Watermelon ATG EAI

    Hydration to weight management: 7 health benefits of Watermelon

    Madhubala death anniversary: 6 best films of the renowned actress RKK EAI

    Madhubala death anniversary: 6 best films of the renowned actress

    Daily Horoscope for February 23, 2024: Be cautious Libra, good day for Taurus & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 23, 2024: Be cautious Libra, good day for Taurus & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 23, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 23, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon