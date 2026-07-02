MeitY expands its scrutiny on the 'username' feature, sending notices to Telegram and Signal after targeting WhatsApp. The ministry has asked the platforms to explain their safeguards against potential impersonation, online fraud, and misuse of the feature.

Widening the scrutiny over the 'username' feature, after issuing a notice to Meta regarding the roll-out of the feature on WhatsApp, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has now sent notices to Telegram and Signal.

Both Telegram and Signal have been asked to explain their 'username' feature and its safeguards against impersonation and misuse.

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Recently, Telegram faced a week-long ban in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination in June.

Government Cites Impersonation, Fraud Risks

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta regarding the roll-out of the "usernames" feature on WhatsApp in India, stating that it may increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, and digital arrest scams.

According to Meta, a username is an "optional unique identifier you can choose for your WhatsApp account". It starts with the @ symbol (for example, @Name123) and can be used by others to message or call a person, while keeping their phone number private.

The Centre has expressed concern, saying that the 'usernames' feature may enable "impersonation and identity spoofing," and has asked Meta to furnish a detailed explanation within three days.

The notice stated, "It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims. Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions."

The Centre has asked Meta not to roll out the feature until satisfactory consultation with the government. "Accordingly, you are directed to explain why regulatory action ought not to be initiated under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) and other laws as may be applicable for launching a feature that may increase cybercrimes. You are directed to furnish a detailed explanation, supported by relevant documents, on this new feature, within three days of its receipt. You are also directed not to roll out this feature until the consultation on this point is achieved to the satisfaction of the Government," the notice read.

WhatsApp Defends Feature, Cites Safeguards

However, the messaging service platform claimed they have built "multiple layers of defence against scams".

WhatsApp spokesperson said they have announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on the platform. "The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we've held the highest-profile names -- think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts -- so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well," the statement read. (ANI)