Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Affordable home loans: Where to find lowest interest rates in 2024

    As the demand for housing increases, interest rates on home loans are also climbing. Many people opt for loans with tenures of 20 to 30 years to keep their EMI payments manageable and ensure that household expenses remain within their budget. But with so many options available, where can you find the most affordable home loan?

    Affordable home loans: Where to find lowest interest rates in 2024 AJR
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    As inflation continues to rise, the cost of land and housing is also escalating, making it increasingly challenging for the middle class to afford a home. While saving a lump sum for a house may be difficult, home loans offer a viable solution, enabling many to fulfill their dream of homeownership. However, this comes with the responsibility of paying monthly EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments) for an extended period.

    As the demand for housing increases, interest rates on home loans are also climbing. Many people opt for loans with tenures of 20 to 30 years to keep their EMI payments manageable and ensure that household expenses remain within their budget. But with so many options available, where can you find the most affordable home loan?

    Chhattisgarh: Nine Maoists killed in major Dantewada encounter; security forces recover arms cache

    According to data from Paisabazaar.com, Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra are currently offering the most competitive home loan rates. Both banks provide home loans at an interest rate of 8.35%. Taking a long-term loan from these banks could save borrowers a significant amount of money. Market experts suggest that with the current RBI repo rate at 6.5%, there could be potential rate cuts in the future, which might further reduce the interest rates offered by these banks.

    For instance, if you take a home loan of Rs 50 lakh for 20 years at 8.35%, your monthly EMI would be Rs 42,918. Over the entire loan tenure, you would end up paying Rs 53,00,236 in interest, bringing the total repayment amount to Rs 1,03,00,236.

    Other public sector banks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank are also offering competitive rates, with home loan interest rates starting at 8.40%. For a similar loan of Rs 50 lakh over 20 years from these banks, the EMI would be Rs 43,075 per month.

    Greater Noida health scare: Over 200 fall ill due to contaminated water in Supertech Eco Village 2

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Smart EMI hacks: How to pay off a Rs 50 lakh home loan in under 10 years RTM

    Smart EMI hacks: How to pay off a Rs 50 lakh home loan in under 10 years

    Gala Precision Engineering IPO opens today: Did you know it was fully booked in less than an hour of opening? gcw

    Gala Precision Engineering IPO opens today: Did you know it was fully booked in less than an hour of opening?

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know AJR

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know

    3729.1 transactions per second! India's UPI sets 'record' with Rs 81 lakh crore milestone; details here snt

    3729.1 transactions per second! India's UPI sets 'record' with Rs 81 lakh crore milestone; details here

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access gcw

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access

    Recent Stories

    Rest in peace Fudge...', Ananya Panday mourns the death of her 16-year old pet dog, a Yorkshire Terrier ATG

    'Rest in peace Fudge...', Ananya Panday mourns the death of her 16-year old pet dog, a Yorkshire Terrier

    6 hacks to prevent puss pimples on your face RKK

    6 hacks to prevent puss pimples on your face

    Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' delayed to January 2025 after back to back flops RTM

    Akshay Kumar’s 'Sky Force' delayed to January 2025 after back to back flops

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 Plus price available for under Rs 75,000; Check deal details gcw

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 Plus price available for under Rs 75,000; Check deal details

    Kangana Ranaut announces new film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' which is a tribute to unsung heroes RKK

    Kangana Ranaut announces new film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' which is a tribute to unsung heroes

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon