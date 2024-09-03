Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Greater Noida health scare: Over 200 fall ill due to contaminated water in Supertech Eco Village 2

    Children have been hit hardest by the contamination. Abhiram Singh, a local resident, reported that his three-year-old son suffered from diarrhea, fever, and vomiting early Monday morning and is currently receiving treatment at Surbhi Hospital in Noida.

    Greater Noida health scare: Over 200 fall ill due to contaminated water in Supertech Eco Village 2 AJR
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Over 200 residents of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West fell ill on Monday after consuming contaminated water, with children being particularly affected. Symptoms reported include vomiting and diarrhea, which residents attribute to poorly cleaned water tanks within the society.

    The contamination issue primarily affected residents of four towers—C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7—comprising 20-storey buildings with over 160 flats. The problem became evident when multiple complaints surfaced from these towers, suggesting that improper cleaning of the water tanks over the past week may have introduced contaminants into the water supply.

    Children have been hit hardest by the contamination. Abhiram Singh, a local resident, reported that his three-year-old son suffered from diarrhea, fever, and vomiting early Monday morning and is currently receiving treatment at Surbhi Hospital in Noida. Another resident described how his sons fell ill after returning from a coaching institute and expressed concerns about the water’s role in their sickness.

    In response to the health crisis, the society’s maintenance team conducted an inspection of the water tanks, collected samples for testing, and vowed to rectify any deficiencies discovered. The team also assured residents that any negligence would be addressed appropriately.

    A resident noted, “My younger son, aged 8, also started complaining of ill health. All these issues seem to stem from the contaminated water.” Another added that symptoms such as vomiting and dysentery began appearing in children after a recent cleaning of a society water tank.

