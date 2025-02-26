Advantage Assam 2.0: Rs 1,354.34 crore investment in animal husbandry through 13 MoUs

These investments are expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the state's economy by boosting employment opportunities, enhancing infrastructure, and developing the Animal Husbandry industry, the release added.

Advantage Assam 2.0: Rs 1,354.34 crore investment in animal husbandry through 13 MoUs AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 26, 2025, 9:02 AM IST

The Advantage Assam-2.0, an investment summit launched by the Government of Assam, witnessed the formalization of 13 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in respect of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the State, collectively amounting to an investment of Rs 1,354.34 crore, as per a release. Both national and global investors showed interest in the animal husbandry and veterinary industries, with major names such as Subhiksha Feeds & Farms Pvt Ltd., CPF India Pvt. Ltd., SS Poultries, and AMUL Dairy etc participating in the investment rounds.

These investments are expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the state's economy by boosting employment opportunities, enhancing infrastructure, and developing the Animal Husbandry industry, the release added.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 aims to provide a smooth platform to drive economic transformation, attract more investments, and create a favourable business environment for national and international stakeholders.

The initiative aims to make Assam a key destination for investments by facilitating an investor-friendly environment, driving economic development, and generating employment opportunities for the people of Assam.

The Government of Assam, led by the Assam Chief Minister and the Minister for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) under Advantage Assam-2.0.

In other major investments, the Adani Group announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, spanning key infrastructure sectors such as airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani committed to investing over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years.
Meanwhile, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced plans to expand the conglomerate's presence in Assam's cement and energy sectors, underscoring the company's commitment to the region's economic growth.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit began in Guwahati today and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita revealed that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs1.2 lakh crore have already been approved by the state cabinet, and the total investment is projected to exceed Rs1.5 lakh crore through the summit.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

EPFO adds 16.05 lakh net members in December 2024, sees 9.69% growth AJR

EPFO adds 16.05 lakh net members in December 2024, sees 9.69% growth

Advantage Assam 2.0: Mukesh Ambani announces Rs 50,000 crore Reliance investment in Assam AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: Mukesh Ambani announces Rs 50,000 crore Reliance investment in Assam

Global Investors Summit 2025: Madhya Pradesh gears up for tourism surge with key investments AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Madhya Pradesh gears up for tourism surge with key investments

Nifty Sensex open flat amid bleak global cues, experts see limited optimism AJR

Nifty, Sensex open flat amid bleak global cues, experts see limited optimism

India-UK trade talks back on track, Piyush Goyal sees win-win opportunity AJR

India-UK trade talks back on track, Piyush Goyal sees win-win opportunity

Recent Stories

Sabudana Momos Recipe: Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide RBA

Sabudana Momos Recipe: Delicious Fasting Treat Step by Step Guide

Farhan Akhtar gives MAJOR update on Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani starrer Don 3; Here's what he said ATG

Farhan Akhtar gives MAJOR update on Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani starrer Don 3; Here's what he said

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: What upgrades can you expect? gcw

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 2a: What upgrades can you expect?

Prajakta Koli's wedding pictures: Here Are 7 details that broke Bollywood wedding trends MEG

Prajakta Koli's wedding pictures: Here Are 7 details that broke Bollywood wedding trends

Dwayne Johnson remembers late dog Hobbs; shares a series of pictures and videos RBA

Dwayne Johnson remembers late dog Hobbs; shares a series of pictures and videos

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon