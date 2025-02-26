Advantage Assam 2.0: Rs 1,354.34 crore investment in animal husbandry through 13 MoUs

These investments are expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the state's economy by boosting employment opportunities, enhancing infrastructure, and developing the Animal Husbandry industry, the release added.

The Advantage Assam-2.0, an investment summit launched by the Government of Assam, witnessed the formalization of 13 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in respect of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the State, collectively amounting to an investment of Rs 1,354.34 crore, as per a release. Both national and global investors showed interest in the animal husbandry and veterinary industries, with major names such as Subhiksha Feeds & Farms Pvt Ltd., CPF India Pvt. Ltd., SS Poultries, and AMUL Dairy etc participating in the investment rounds.

These investments are expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the state's economy by boosting employment opportunities, enhancing infrastructure, and developing the Animal Husbandry industry, the release added.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 aims to provide a smooth platform to drive economic transformation, attract more investments, and create a favourable business environment for national and international stakeholders.

The initiative aims to make Assam a key destination for investments by facilitating an investor-friendly environment, driving economic development, and generating employment opportunities for the people of Assam.

The Government of Assam, led by the Assam Chief Minister and the Minister for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) under Advantage Assam-2.0.

In other major investments, the Adani Group announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, spanning key infrastructure sectors such as airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani committed to investing over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years.

Meanwhile, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced plans to expand the conglomerate's presence in Assam's cement and energy sectors, underscoring the company's commitment to the region's economic growth.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit began in Guwahati today and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita revealed that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs1.2 lakh crore have already been approved by the state cabinet, and the total investment is projected to exceed Rs1.5 lakh crore through the summit.

