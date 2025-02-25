Advantage Assam 2.0: Mukesh Ambani announces Rs 50,000 crore Reliance investment in Assam

The third advantage, Ambani noted, is the "unprecedented connectivity revolution" in Assam and the Northeast, which goes beyond physical and digital connectivity to also include developmental and emotional connectivity with the rest of India.

Advantage Assam 2.0: Mukesh Ambani announces Rs 50,000 crore Reliance investment in Assam AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 25, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has committed to investing over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years, Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani announced at the Assam 2.0 Summit on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering in Guwahati during the investors' summit, Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, Ambani emphasized Reliance's long-term commitment to the state's development, particularly in the technology and digital sectors.

"In the coming years, Reliance will more than quadruple its investment in Assam to over Rs 50,000 crore," Ambani stated. He recalled the company's earlier commitment of Rs 5,000 crore in the 2018 summit and highlighted that Reliance has since exceeded Rs 12,000 crore in investments in the state.

Ambani highlighted Reliance's priority of making Assam "tech-ready and AI-ready," calling the state's digital transformation a "noble and patriotic mission." He noted that Jio has played an important role in modernizing Assam's telecom infrastructure, making it "not only 2G-mukt but 5G-yukt" (free from 2G and empowered with 5G). He expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for embracing Jio wholeheartedly.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Ambani stated that the summit's theme, Advantage Assam, reflects the transformation the state has undergone under Modi's governance. He identified four key advantages that Modi has brought to Assam.

"In the past 11 years you have brought four unique advantages to Assam. Advantage one, you have brought Assam and the rest of northeast from the periphery to the center of India's development map. You have yourself visited the northeast over 70 times more than any other prime minister in the past," Ambani said, pointing out that the Prime Minister has visited the region more than 70 times--more than any other previous leader.

"Second, you have given Assam an inspiring new mantra: Act East, Act Fast, and Act First," he said, adding that Assam has the potential to develop so rapidly that Southeast Asia and East Asia will begin looking towards the state as a hub of growth opportunities.

The third advantage, Ambani noted, is the "unprecedented connectivity revolution" in Assam and the Northeast, which goes beyond physical and digital connectivity to also include developmental and emotional connectivity with the rest of India.

The fourth and most significant advantage, he added, is the emphasis on technology as a key driver of development. Comparing Assam's global reputation as a tea paradise, Ambani expressed confidence that in the coming decades, the state will also emerge as a "technological paradise."

With Reliance's massive new investment commitment, Assam is poised to see significant growth in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and overall economic development in the years ahead.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Global Investors Summit 2025: Madhya Pradesh gears up for tourism surge with key investments AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Madhya Pradesh gears up for tourism surge with key investments

Nifty Sensex open flat amid bleak global cues, experts see limited optimism AJR

Nifty, Sensex open flat amid bleak global cues, experts see limited optimism

India-UK trade talks back on track, Piyush Goyal sees win-win opportunity AJR

India-UK trade talks back on track, Piyush Goyal sees win-win opportunity

Adani Group to invest Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030 AJR

Adani Group to invest Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030

Nifty Sensex fall over 0.7% at open amid muted Q3 earnings, FIIs sell-off AJR

Nifty, Sensex fall over 0.7% at open amid muted Q3 earnings, FIIs sell-off

Recent Stories

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love MEG

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH) shk

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Video Icon
Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Video Icon
Trump BACKS Elon Musk’s You’re Fired Email on Productivity & DOGE!

Trump BACKS Elon Musk’s You’re Fired Email on Productivity & DOGE!

Video Icon
PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: ‘World Trusts India’s Growth, Stability & Reform-Driven Governance’

PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: ‘World Trusts India’s Growth, Stability & Reform-Driven Governance’

Video Icon