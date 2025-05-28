Adidas has revealed that its customers' personal information was taken in a cyberattack. The massive sportswear company claimed that thieves had acquired "certain consumer data" that "mainly consists" of the contact details of those who had contacted its support desk. Passwords, credit card information, and other payment details were not stolen, according to Adidas.

"We remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of our consumers, and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern caused by this incident," it stated in a blog post. It did, however, claim that customers' most sensitive information wasn't impacted.

It comes as significant cyberattacks have attacked shops including Co-op and Marks & Spencer. There is no proof that Adidas has had a comparable situation to theirs, where the breaches seriously disrupted commercial operations.

"Adidas recently became aware that an unauthorized external party obtained certain consumer data through a third-party customer service provider," the company stated.

“As soon as possible, we worked with top information security specialists to limit the situation and begin a thorough investigation. Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers as well as appropriate data protection and law enforcement authorities consistent with applicable law,” it added.

The company said on May 23 that it is in the process of alerting customers who may be impacted by the intrusion, as well as all the relevant data protection and law enforcement authorities. Adidas said: “The affected data does not contain passwords, credit card, or any other payment-related information.”

The data break-in follows a similar one at Coinbase, disclosed earlier this month. Both are connected in that help desk staff were blamed for the attack, although the crypto company's case looks to be far more impactful, based on current information.