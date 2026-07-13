Adani Airport Holdings Limited's consumer app, Adani One, has reached five million members within 10 months of launching Adani Rewards. The loyalty programme is available across all eight AAHL-managed airports, rewarding passengers for purchases.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited's (AAHL) consumer app, Adani One, has reached five million members within 10 months of launching Adani Rewards, among India's first integrated airport loyalty programmes. Available across all eight AAHL-managed airports in seven states, the app enables passengers to earn and redeem rewards on shopping, dining and other airport services.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Future Enhancements and Tier-Based Membership

The rapid adoption reflects growing demand for digital services that simplify the airport journey while rewarding passengers for everyday purchases. Building on this momentum, AAHL will introduce a tier-based membership model later this year, offering frequent flyers additional benefits and more personalised privileges.

"Five million members in less than a year marks an important milestone for Adani Rewards. Soon, we will introduce new features, expand member benefits and create more opportunities for passengers to engage across all AAHL-managed airports," an AAHL spokesperson said.

Seamless Integration and Engagement

Passengers can join Adani Rewards instantly through their mobile number at the time of purchase. Reward points earned on subsequent transactions can be redeemed for benefits ranging from complimentary food and beverages to premium experiences through the Adani One app.

Seasonal campaigns, including Diwali, Winterfest and the recently concluded Summer Carnival, have helped drive engagement with exclusive offers and curated experiences. Further enhancements planned over the coming months will broaden the programme's appeal across AAHL's airport network from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to Guwahati in Assam. (ANI)