Adani Enterprises and Dioxycle partner to develop low-carbon chemical production in India. The initiative will start with a pilot facility at an Adani site to produce formic acid using captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity.

Adani Enterprises Ltd and Dioxycle today announced a long-term partnership to develop and scale low-carbon chemical production in India. According to an Adani media release, the initiative will begin with a pilot facility at an Adani Group site to produce formic acid using captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity.

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Following a successful validation process, the partners plan to scale the clean technology for commercial manufacturing. The project aims to demonstrate how captured carbon emissions can be converted into valuable products using clean energy. Formic acid and its derivatives see wide use across industries, including textiles, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Chemicals

The partnership combines the clean-energy capabilities, infrastructure platform, and project execution expertise of the Adani Group with the electrically driven chemical manufacturing technology of Dioxycle, a French clean-technology company. "We are proud to pilot India's first formic acid production facility powered entirely by renewable electricity and captured carbon," said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group.

"This partnership with Dioxycle is a testament to how strategic industrial synergies can turn carbon liabilities into sustainable, cost-effective economic assets," Adani added. For the Adani Group, the initiative marks a strategic entry into the chemicals sector. It builds on the group's strengths in renewable energy and infrastructure while expanding its portfolio of businesses.

A Competitive Model for Low-Carbon Production

The partners will also explore opportunities to develop a broader portfolio of chemicals used across sectors such as energy, materials, packaging, and manufacturing, which continue to rely on fossil-based feedstocks. "This partnership demonstrates how clean technology and industrial scale can come together to reshape how essential chemicals are produced," said Sarah Lamaison, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Dioxycle.

"India offers a unique combination of renewable energy, manufacturing capability, and ambition. Together with Adani, we aim to build a competitive and scalable model for low-carbon chemical production," Dr. Lamaison said.

Boosting 'Make in India' and Clean Tech Collaboration

The partnership reflects growing India-Europe collaboration in clean technologies. As global supply chains seek sustainable alternatives, India is emerging as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing, supported by its scale and abundant renewable energy resources.

The initiative supports the twin national objectives of "Make in India" and Viksit Bharat 2047 by promoting technology-led growth, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, and accelerating India's transition to a sustainable economy. (ANI)

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