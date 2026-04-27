Adani Total Gas Limited's Q4 FY26 revenue grew 16% YoY to Rs 1,696 crore, driven by a 13% volume rise. EBITDA increased by 13% to Rs 310 crore, and PAT rose 4% to Rs 156 crore, despite higher global gas prices and supply disruptions.

ATGL Q4 FY26 Financial Performance

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) on Monday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 1,696 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher volumes, even as the company navigated rising gas costs and global supply disruptions, according to a media release.

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The company said its EBITDA for the quarter increased 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 310 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 4 per cent to Rs 156 crore.

Navigating a Challenging Operating Environment

Highlighting the operating environment, ATGL talked about diversified sourcing strategy to ensure uninterrupted gas supply amid geopolitical disruptions. "Despite geopolitical disruptions from West Asia, elevated LNG prices, and currency volatility, our nimble and diversified sourcing strategy ensured uninterrupted gas supply," said Suresh P Manglani, CEO and Executive Director, ATGL.

Strong Demand and Volume Growth

The company added that it continued to see strong demand growth, with Q4 volumes rising 13 per cent year-on-year to 297 MMSCM, driven by expansion in its CNG and PNG network.

Cost Management Amidst Rising Prices

On the cost front, ATGL noted that natural gas expenses increased 18 per cent during the quarter due to higher global prices and lower allocation of cheaper domestic gas. The company said it adopted "a calibrated approach in passing the higher gas cost to ensure volume growth does not get impacted."

Full-Year FY26 Results

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue growth of 18 per cent to Rs 6,415 crore, while EBITDA rose 5 per cent to Rs 1,225 crore.

Infrastructure and Network Expansion

ATGL also continued to expand its infrastructure footprint during the year. The company said its CNG network expanded to 705 stations, while PNG connections reached nearly 1.1 million households. In addition, its e-mobility arm scaled up operations, with EV charging points crossing 5,100 across the country, reflecting its push towards clean energy solutions.

"We continued to scale our clean energy infrastructure across CNG, PNG, and e-mobility... strengthening consumer confidence and ensuring operational excellence," Manglani added.

Commitment to Sustainability

The company further said it strengthened its sustainability profile during the year, with improved ESG ratings placing it among the better-performing companies in its peer group.

Alignment with National Energy Goals

ATGL said it remains aligned with India's long-term energy transition goals. "Aligned with India's vision to raise natural gas to 15 per cent of the energy mix by 2030, ATGL is well positioned to support the country's transition to a gas-based and cleaner energy economy," Manglani said. (ANI)